SPORTS | Prep Capsules

Prep Football Capsules

IHSA Playoffs

Class 1A

Casey-Westfield at Sesser-Valier, 1:30 p.m.

The Red Devils won six of their last seven games after a Week 2 loss at Fairfield. They’ve exhibited a balanced attack, with Brock Chelf rushing for 798 yards and Carson Hoffard throwing for another 645. The Warriors finished 6-3, including impressive non-conference wins over playoff teams like Olney and Paris.

Class 2A

Chester at Vandalia, 2 p.m.

In tuning up for the playoffs with a 31-13 win over Mount Vernon last week, the Yellow Jackets lost three players this week via ejections following a second quarter brawl. Their defense is allowing just 14.8 ppg, but will be tested by the Vandals’ offense that’s averaging 37.7 ppg and has scored at least 21 in every game.

Mendon Unity at Nashville, 2 p.m.

The Hornets (8-1) feel like this one is just the start of a long playoff run. Even though the 2A field is stacked, Nashville has the experience and talent to match up with anyone in its class. As for the Mustangs, they are averaging nearly 30 ppg, but will have to figure out a defense that has allowed only 89 points all year.

Flora at Decatur St. Teresa, 2 p.m.

There are impossible tasks and then there’s what the Wolves have in the first round. Aside from a 28-22 win in Week 5 at 8-1 Pecatonica, the Bulldogs have won every game by at least 34 points. Flora is averaging only 15.7 ppg, the lowest of the 32 playoff teams in 2A, and hasn’t beaten a winning team this year.

Class 3A

Hoopeston at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

The Mules got a Week 9 bye when they couldn’t find an opponent to replace Vienna-Goreville, so they should be fresh and ready for the Cornjerkers. Hoopeston is making just its fourth-ever playoff appearance, and its first since 1993. Its defense is allowing nearly 30 ppg, so Fairfield has a chance to enjoy a big game.

Du Quoin at Carlinville, 2 p.m.

A 28-14 Week 9 home win over Murphysboro boosted the Indians into the playoffs and they accrued enough points to get a No. 10 seed instead of a bottom four seed that goes to most 5-4 teams. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 7-2 with the losses to Vandalia and unbeaten Pana in close games. They’ve averaging nearly 38 ppg.

Piasa Southwestern at Benton, 2 p.m.

Their 42-14 rout at Anna-Jonesboro last week gave the Rangers Southern Illinois’ only perfect regular season this year at 9-0. Their balanced offense and fast defense led to a victory margin of 37.7, highest in the 3A field. The Piasa Birds are 0-10 all-time in the playoffs and are making their first postseason appearance since 2009.

Class 4A

Cahokia at Rochester, 3 p.m.

Any other matchup but this one and the Comanches (5-4) could be correctly seen as a playoff darkhorse, what with four straight wins and a 30-8 blowout over Marion, the No. 9 team in Class 5A. But the Rockets are the top seed for a reason – they are 8-1 and averaging almost 45 ppg. They are 48-11 all-time in postseason play.

Harrisburg at Carterville, 1 p.m.

If nothing else, the Bulldogs and Lions didn’t have to conduct an extensive video swap. They played each other last week, with Carterville rolling to a 45-12 victory that gave it the fifth seed in the south region of 4A. Any chance Harrisburg has for an upset likely revolves around its offense controlling the ball and the clock with its running game.

Class 5A

Carbondale at Kankakee, 3 p.m.

The Terriers are playing with house money in this one. Nothing is expected of them, so why not make the four-hour drive north, let it all hang out and see what happens? For Carbondale to make this a game into the second half, it probably needs a big game from 1,000-yard rusher Gabe Hillard and some turnovers from its defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0