SPORTS | Prep Capsules

Prep Capsules

Week 9

Black Diamond Conference

Edwards County at Eldorado

The end of a long, tough year for both teams. The Lions are trying to avoid a winless season and the Eagles are aiming for their first win on the field; they have a forfeit victory over Vienna-Goreville on the record. Eldorado came close last week but dropped a 20-14 decision at CZR after taking an early lead.

Carmi-White County at Flora

Both teams are playoff-eligible at 5-3 but would love a sixth win so that they don’t leave their fate in the IHSA’s hands Saturday night. The Bulldogs ate a 34-8 loss last week against Johnston City, while the Wolves dropped a 16-12 decision at Sesser-Valier. CWC’s Isaac King leads the BDC with 1,557 rushing yards.

CZR at Johnston City

All that stands in the Indians’ way of an 8-0 BDC mark and an undisputed conference title is a home date with the 3-5 Bearcats, who are coming off consecutive wins over Edwards County and Eldorado. A victory might give Johnston City a top four seed in the 2A playoff field and give it a chance for a couple of home games.

Sesser-Valier at Hamilton County

After clinching a playoff spot last week against Flora, the Red Devils now set their sights on a potential seventh win that could permit them a first round home game in Class 1A. The Foxes are 3-5 but have been competitive with all the top teams in the BDC aside from Johnston City, so Sesser-Valier needs to be ready.

Non-Conference

Gateway Tech (MO) at Althoff

For the Crusaders, this is their last game of 2021. They fell to 2-6 last week after absorbing a 46-8 pasting against surging Cahokia. Althoff made strides this year but still doesn’t have enough talent to match the South Seven’s elite teams. Gateway Tech played a South Seven team in Week 2, falling 34-0 at home to Centralia.

Centralia at Collinsville

The Orphans needed to rally in the second half last week to edge winless Mount Vernon 14-7 and keep their playoff hopes alive at 4-4. The Kahoks are enjoying their best season in years at 7-1 and are playing to earn homefield advantage in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, so Centralia has a difficult task.

Herrin at Breese Central

This is it for the 2-6 Tigers, who have made improvements over the season’s second half and nearly put a serious dent in Harrisburg’s playoff hopes last week before falling 28-26 in overtime. The Cougars are 7-1 with their only loss against cross-town rival Mater Dei and could make a long run in the 4A field.

Mattoon at Marion

In their regular season finale, the Wildcats are playing to clinch a home game in the first round of the 5A playoffs after last week’s 41-8 victory at Carbondale gave them a three-way tie for the South Seven title. The Green Wave are 3-5 but could easily be 5-3 except for a pair of mid-season losses to Collinsville and Lincoln by a combined seven points.

Mount Vernon at Chester

It’s a rare matchup of a South Seven school and a Cahokia program as the Rams head to Randolph County. Mount Vernon is aiming to avoid a winless season, while the Yellow Jackets could use a win here to possibly stay at home for the first round of the 2A playoffs. They blanked Red Bud 21-0 last week.

Murphysboro at Du Quoin

This game means different things for each team. The Red Devils seek a bounceback performance after last week’s 55-14 blowout loss at home to Benton; a win could earn them a first round home game in the 4A field. As for the Indians, last week’s loss to Nashville means they have to win or they won’t make the 3A draw.

Pinckneyville at Massac County

There’s no reason for either team to hold anything back, since their seasons end after this one. The Panthers absorbed a 56-14 loss at home last week against Carterville that dropped them to 0-8, while the 3-5 Patriots snapped a five-game losing streak at West Frankfort with a 47-22 decision.

Roxana at Sparta

Another game that matches teams who have no shot at the playoffs. The Shells are 1-7 with their only win against Red Bud, a team that shut out the Bulldogs 34-0 in Week 5. Sparta has come close the last three weeks, losing each game by a touchdown, and seeks to avoid a second straight winless year.

West Frankfort at Nashville

This game figures to be a glorified scrimmage for the Hornets, who won SIRR Mississippi last week with their first win at Du Quoin in 17 years and could earn a top four seed in the 2A field. The 1-7 Redbirds have played a lot of underclassmen this year, which could toughen them for next year and beyond.

Saturday

Cahokia at True Divine Word Academy (MO)

Win or lose, the Comanches are playoff-bound despite a 4-4 record as the IHSA gave them the South Seven’s auto bid after they walloped Althoff last week. Cahokia lost its first three games, two of them by one possession on the road, and owns a 30-8 drilling of Marion. It will be a dangerous out in 4A for some top four seed.

