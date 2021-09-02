SPORTS | Prep Football Capsules

Black Diamond Conference

Eldorado at Johnston City

This is one of just two games being played in the conference due to either COVID-19 protocols or the cancellation of Vienna-Goreville’s varsity season. Both are coming off lopsided home losses in Week 1 to excellent opponents. Give the Indians credit for being willing to battle Nashville with 48 hours of prep time.

Non-Conference

Ballard Memorial (KY) at Massac County

The Patriots are playing their first game, although they are 1-0 as they picked up a forfeit win over Fulton City (KY) last week. The Bombers are off to an 0-2 start, having been outscored 82-6 against Marshall County and South Fulton (TN).

Benton at Sparta

After knocking off Carterville 23-6 at home in Week 1, the Rangers should be able to pad some stats at the Bulldogs’ expense. Sparta was overmatched at Freeburg last week in a 56-6 loss and isn’t likely to make much headway against Benton’s quick defense.

Carbondale at Granite City