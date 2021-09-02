SPORTS | Prep Football Capsules

Black Diamond Conference
Eldorado at Johnston City
This is one of just two games being played in the conference due to either COVID-19 protocols or the cancellation of Vienna-Goreville’s varsity season. Both are coming off lopsided home losses in Week 1 to excellent opponents. Give the Indians credit for being willing to battle Nashville with 48 hours of prep time.
Non-Conference
Ballard Memorial (KY) at Massac County
The Patriots are playing their first game, although they are 1-0 as they picked up a forfeit win over Fulton City (KY) last week. The Bombers are off to an 0-2 start, having been outscored 82-6 against Marshall County and South Fulton (TN).
Benton at Sparta
After knocking off Carterville 23-6 at home in Week 1, the Rangers should be able to pad some stats at the Bulldogs’ expense. Sparta was overmatched at Freeburg last week in a 56-6 loss and isn’t likely to make much headway against Benton’s quick defense.
Carbondale at Granite City
If the Terriers can bounce back emotionally from their triple overtime loss last week at Murphysboro, they should even their record at .500. The Warriors were pummeled 49-0 in Week 1 at home against Jerseyville. Coach Bryan Lee should be back for Carbondale.
Carmi-White County at West Frankfort
The Redbirds found a Week 2 opponent after their scheduled game with Pinckneyville was canceled because of coronavirus concerns in the Panthers’ program. They’ll try to bounce back from a 41-7 loss to Anna-Jonesboro. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a 16-14 win over Hamilton County and needed an opponent after Vienna-Goreville canceled its season last week.
Centralia at Gateway Tech (MO)
After a come-from-behind 35-28 victory last week at Salem, the Orphans get another tough road test in St. Louis. Gateway quarterback John Conner scored all five touchdowns for his team on Saturday in a 31-14 decision over Clayton.
Decatur St. Teresa at Althoff Catholic
The suspicion that the Crusaders could be the most improved team in the South Seven might be correct, based on a season-opening 22-13 win over Alton. This game against a perennial Class 2A power will shed more light on how legitimate they are.
CZR at Harrisburg
After an easy win over Cerro Gordo in Matt Griffith’s first game as their coach, the Bulldogs try to make it two straight in a matchup arranged on about 48 hours’ notice. The Bearcats aim to bounce back from a 25-6 home loss last week to Flora. Both teams had their scheduled matchups canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the opponents.
Mount Vernon at Mascoutah
The Rams’ tough schedule sends them west to take their best shot at the Indians. Mount Vernon gave Taylorville a tussle last week before losing 13-0, while Mascoutah blew out Columbia 42-14 as quarterback Chase Hanson accounted for five touchdowns.
Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro
Both teams are coming off big wins last week. Can the Red Devils turn it back up emotionally after a dramatic triple overtime win over Carbondale? And how will the Wildcats deal with a much quicker foe?
Nashville at Freeburg
In winning 30-6 at Johnston City on 48 hours’ notice, the Hornets showed across the board they have the stuff to repeat in SIRR Mississippi. The Midgets should provide them with another good test on the road.
Chester at Tri-County Coop, Saturday
After getting stifled by Du Quoin in Week 1, the Yellow Jackets face a long bus ride this week. They also face a capable foe in the Titans, who opened with a 26-18 decision last week at Heyworth. And the 3-hour plus bus ride won’t help Chester, either.
Homewood-Flossmoor at Cahokia, Saturday
Don’t accuse the Comanches of ducking anyone. After a 30-28 loss last week in St. Louis against Cardinal Ritter, they now play a top 10 team in Class 8A. The Vikings started their year with a 47-0 rout last week against Thornton Fractional North.