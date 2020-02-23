SPORTS: Salukis back Pat, rout Evansville 99-60

“Pat was a lot about defense and rebounding,” Stein said, “and I felt good about our play in both things. We shared the basketball. When we have a game like this, you think about the things she embodied. She preached the team culture left and right, she preached sportsmanship, and our kids had to experience all those things today.”

The only true test the Aces (3-23. 0-15) offered over the last three quarters was to the Salukis’ temper. Martin was separated from reserve forward NaTaya Partee with 6:22 left in the second period when Partee held her in the lane. Each got a personal foul and an intentional foul.

Martin sat for the half’s remainder. Partee didn’t, and clearly didn’t learn anything from the previous situation. She choke-slammed Gabby Walker during a rebound scramble at the 4:59 mark, and following a replay review, was kicked out of the game.

“I have to thank my teammates for sure, because they calmed me down,” Martin said. “I think it was a test for me, too, because my temper’s been a problem for me since my freshman year. Teams might try to get me with that, so I have to be ready for it.”