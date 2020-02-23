SPORTS: Salukis back Pat, rout Evansville 99-60

CARBONDALE – It was “We Back Pat” day Sunday at Banterra Center, the SIU women honoring the Pat Summitt Foundation during their Missouri Valley Conference game with Evansville.
And in a 99-60 rout of the Purple Aces, the Salukis played the game in a way that Summitt would have applauded. They rebounded like their lives depended on it, defended fiercely and made the kind of effort plays Summitt’s Tennessee teams excelled in for nearly 40 years.
The proudest person in the building might have been one of Summitt’s former players, current SIU assistant Jody Adams-Birch. She played point guard in the early 90s at UT and could be seen beaming as she walked into the postgame press conference with Nicole Martin and Abby Brockmeyer.
“I feel like we have a piece of Pat here with Jody,” said Brockmeyer after a 14-point, seven-rebound effort. “I feel like any game, we reflect her just because Jody’s taught us a lot of things.”
Head coach Cindy Stein and her players wore We Back Pat T-shirts in warmups. The Summitt influence quickly overran the overmatched residents of the Valley cellar. SIU led 20-6 before six minutes elapsed and finished the first quarter ahead 36-17, a point shy of its highest-scoring quarter since the women’s game went to quarters six years ago.
The Salukis (15-11, 7-7) were in attack mode from the start. Brockmeyer attracted a foul nine seconds into the game. SIU was shooting the bonus with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter, and ended the period with more offensive rebounds (6) than Evansville had rebounds period (4).
“Pat was a lot about defense and rebounding,” Stein said, “and I felt good about our play in both things. We shared the basketball. When we have a game like this, you think about the things she embodied. She preached the team culture left and right, she preached sportsmanship, and our kids had to experience all those things today.”
The only true test the Aces (3-23. 0-15) offered over the last three quarters was to the Salukis’ temper. Martin was separated from reserve forward NaTaya Partee with 6:22 left in the second period when Partee held her in the lane. Each got a personal foul and an intentional foul.
Martin sat for the half’s remainder. Partee didn’t, and clearly didn’t learn anything from the previous situation. She choke-slammed Gabby Walker during a rebound scramble at the 4:59 mark, and following a replay review, was kicked out of the game.
“I have to thank my teammates for sure, because they calmed me down,” Martin said. “I think it was a test for me, too, because my temper’s been a problem for me since my freshman year. Teams might try to get me with that, so I have to be ready for it.”
Martin’s certainly been ready for anything anyone else has tried lately. She scored 19 points and grabbed seven boards in just 18 minutes, and drew a whopping 18 fouls from outmatched post defenders in the weekend wins.
Payton McCallister tied her career high with 15 points, going 5 for 8 on 3-pointers to highlight a 12 of 27 SIU barrage from the arc. Kristen Nelson enjoyed an 11-point, five-assist game in just 19:41, making all three of her shots from 3-point land.
The only thing that might have stopped the Salukis from their highest-scoring game in program history – the record is 104 in 2016 against Brescia – was themselves. They missed 11 of 24 free throws, and Stein had them hold the ball the final 16 seconds instead of trying one last shot.
Stein’s players and crowd playfully booed her. That was about the only thing the Salukis didn’t accomplish on a day where Adams-Birch’s coach and mentor would have cheered everything else they did.
“We had to get on them a couple of times for quick shots, because we just wanted to move the ball,” Stein said. “But I loved the spirit and the passion we had today. I’m more proud of that than the actual win.”