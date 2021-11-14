SPORTS: Salukis can't answer call in lopsided loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The same team that nearly upset No. 15 Tennessee Wednesday night never led on Sunday at Swinney Center.

Plagued by poor shooting and rebounding, the SIU women trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half of a 67-46 beating at UMKC’s hands. The Salukis stared at a double-figure deficit for most of the game, thanks to the Roos’ 22-6 run in the second quarter that gave them a 33-15 halftime lead.

SIU (0-2) made just 25 percent of its field goals, including a dismal 5 of 30 in the first half, and was clobbered on the glass 45-31.

“Kansas City played great and we weren’t able to answer the call,” said Salukis coach Cindy Stein. “I don’t know how many really easy shots we missed in the paint. We felt like we were taking good shots, but the most frustrating thing is we didn’t always make stops.”

The game’s tone was set early when SIU missed nine of its first 10 shots, including a handful of point-blank looks at the goal. The Roos (1-1) established a 9-3 lead just over five minutes into the game and never trailed.

UMKC created its working margin in the second quarter when it started with an 11-2 burst, then blew it open by upping the lead to 18 at the half on a bucket by Naomie Alnatas. The Salukis sank just 16.7 percent of their field goals in the first half.

It didn’t get much better in the second half, despite Abby Brockmeyer trying to carry the load. She scored 15 of her game-high 21 points after intermission while also grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

SIU pulled within 45-31 late in the third quarter, but missed on a chance to cut the deficit further when it failed to secure a defensive board. The Roos turned that second chance into a layup to end the third quarter and then kept the Salukis at arm’s length in the fourth period.

Alnatas paced UMKC with 16 points and seven assists. Mandy Willems sank 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 15 points, while Brooklyn McDavid added 14.

Outside of Brockmeyer’s performance, no one stepped up for SIU. Makenzie Silvey hit just 3 of 14 shots in her second straight subpar outing. All eight of her points came in the third quarter.

“It’s just a matter of her really pressing,” Stein said of Silvey, who’s 5 of 28 in the first two games. “I’m sure she’s going to bounce back.”

The Salukis have 10 days off before their next game on Nov. 24, when they host IUPUI at noon in Banterra Center. Stein is happy the team will have an extended break between games.

“We need to shore things up,” she said. “I thought we lost our confidence early today, so we need to go back to the drawing board. We hung our heads too much.”

