SPORTS: Salukis showcase versatility in 9th straight win

CARBONDALE – Jenny Jansen bunted a softball about five feet and got two RBI for it.
Next time up, she belted one about 250 feet and got the same two RBI for it.
Jansen’s third and fifth inning at-bats were the reasons why SIU’s softball team upped their winning streak to nine games Sunday with a 6-2 win over IUPUI at Charlotte West Stadium, enabling them to finish the Saluki Invitational at 4-0.
They also illustrated one of the facets that make SIU (15-6) a difficult out for most opponents – versatility. The lineup can outslug you, or it can merely tap the ball into play and then outrun the ball to first base.
And occasionally, beyond. Jansen’s third inning squeeze turned into a two-run single because freshman Aubree DePron whizzed around third as catcher Sabrina Trevino threw to first. The return throw home never had a chance.
What’s more, Jansen alertly took second when the Jaguars (5-15) forgot to cover the bag. A passed ball pushed her to third, and Ashley Wood cashed it in with a sacrifice fly that put the Salukis ahead for good at 3-2.
“It’s kind of awesome that they can take so many bases on people,” said Wood of the lineup’s top. “It helps us. (DePron) is so fast that I was on deck and she just flew past me and I didn’t even know it. I was kind of shocked she even scored.”
DePron didn’t have to turn on the afterburners the next time she scored. After drawing a one-out walk in the fifth from Lexi Lucas (1-6), DePron stole second and waltzed to third on the accompanying throwing error.
Two pitches later, Lucas hung a changeup into Jansen’s nitro zone. Not even a strong wind blowing in from right field could prevent that rifle shot from clearing the wall in left-center, giving Jansen four RBI on two diametrically different approaches and making it 5-2.
It upped Jansen’s average to .265, which doesn’t sound like much for the career .347 hitter until one realizes she was one of several Salukis batting under .200 after the season’s first 12 games.
“You just have to believe and stick with the process,” SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said. “She’s been wanting to do better. Keep playing hard and the game repays you.”
With Sarah Harness continuing to fire zeroes in the circle, that three-run lead was as good as game over, drive home safely. She fanned four in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just an infield hit to McKenzie Loge in the sixth.
Harness (9-4) has thrown 25 2/3 straight scoreless innings, lowering her earned run average under 2.00 and establishing herself as the ace of a staff that’s mirrored the team and found its stride after an 0-5 start.
“(Associate) coach (Jen) Sewell said when we were recruiting her that she mirrors her pitches,” Blaylock said of Harness. “All her pitches look the same. You can’t tell if it’s a fastball, riseball or anything. A lot of pitchers can’t do that.”
Blaylock was quick to mention the work of Holly Marousek, who inherited a bases-loaded, no-out spot in the third with the Salukis trailing 1-0. Marousek ceded just one run, that coming on a groundout by Rachel Gregory.
The result allowed SIU to sweep both its tournaments and head for Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference opener, a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Missouri State, with the momentum Blaylock desired.
“I feel like we’ve got a lot of energy right now and a lot of moxie,” she said. “We’re going to need that going into conference play.”