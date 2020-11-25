SPORTS: Salukis struggle to score, lose to EMU

CARBONDALE – Referee Jessica Fortner stepped into the center circle at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday and tossed up the opening tip of a season some thought might not start.
“We were a winner just in the fact we were able to play today,” SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein said.
As far as the scoreboard’s tale, though, the Salukis finished in a fairly distant second place. Eastern Michigan took control by scoring on six straight possessions late in the third quarter and then kept SIU at arm’s length during the fourth quarter of a 65-52 decision at Banterra Center.
Stein wasn’t pleased with any aspect of her team’s game, but offense became a glaring problem as a six-point halftime lead became an 11-point deficit before the third quarter’s conclusion.
Not only did the Salukis can just 29.5 percent of their shots, they looked disjointed at times in doing so. While the fact that they didn’t have an exhibition game or two to work out kinks accounts for some of that, they’ll have to figure out a way as the season goes along to gin up their attack.
Seniors Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer are their top returning scorers, and both were in double figures on Wednesday. But neither were as efficient as they’d like. Brockmeyer was 3 of 11 from the field in tallying a team-high 12 points, and Silvey made only 4 of 15 in a 10-point outing.
Silvey’s streak of 82 straight starts also ended. The 5-11 guard missed multiple practices and didn’t return to drills until Monday, according to Stein.
“She hasn’t had as many live reps,” Stein said, “but she can also take better shots.”
That also goes for virtually everyone else in an SIU jersey. Stein admitted the team’s shot selection was “crappy,” illustrated by the fact they fired up 24 3-pointers and made just six. Even during stretches when the Eagles found foul trouble, the Salukis weren’t always willing to attack the basket.
Still, SIU was in control at the half. Freshman Quierra Love banged home a 3-ball in the final minute to give it a 29-21 advantage, and although a tough runner by Jenna Annecchiarico sliced the lead to six at intermission, the Salukis were in good shape.
But as empty trips began to add up and Eastern Michigan started utilizing its advantages in experience and athleticism, SIU’s offense couldn’t get out of its rut. A stretch of nine straight possessions without a point during the fourth quarter sealed the outcome.
Oklahoma State transfer Areanna Combs, a senior guard who didn’t play last year when the Salukis routed the Eagles 85-54 in Ypsilanti, pumped in a game-high 24 points on 11 of 22 shooting. The long-armed Combs also added seven rebounds and five of EMU’s 11 steals.
Annecchiarico contributed 16 points, while Ce’Nara Skanes chipped in 11 points and nine boards despite playing just 21 minutes due to foul trouble.
The result aside, SIU now has something it didn’t have since practice started: A reference point to see what must improve before a 2 p.m. tip Sunday at Memphis.
“We got a little sped up,” Stein conceded. “I’m sure we had some first game jitters and we took a lot of shots out of character. We have a young group and they’re learning on the fly. We can’t get wrapped up in wins or losses right now. We have to focus on improving.”
Carterville product Jeniah Thompson played two minutes late in the first half in her Saluki debut, missing the only shot she took.
