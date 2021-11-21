SPORTS: SIU earns playoff spot, trip to South Dakota

When football coaches spout cliches such as “every play counts” and “every inch matters,” SIU’s playoff berth is what they have in mind.

On Sunday, the Salukis were given one of the last two at-large berths into the 24-team FCS field and sent to Vermillion, S.D., where they’ll play fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference foe South Dakota on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the first round at the DakotaDome. The winner gets a trip to No. 2 North Dakota State for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on December 4.

SIU (7-4) got in despite losing three of the last four games, including a 35-18 whipping in its regular season finale against 3-7 Youngstown State. FCS selection committee chair Thorr Bjorn, the athletic director at Rhode Island, said on ESPNU’s selection show that the Salukis and Northern Iowa were the last two at-large teams to make the tournament.

The difference for SIU might have been consecutive one-point wins in early October at Western Illinois and South Dakota State that saw its defense stop potential game-winning two-point conversion plays in overtime.

Salukis coach Nick Hill said after the Youngstown State game that he hoped the committee would take a big-picture look at his team instead of viewing them through the lens of their poor finish.

“We play in the best conference in the country,” he said. “You line up and play the bluebloods every week.”

And as it turned out, SIU will play another of those bluebloods to start the postseason. The Coyotes (7-4) matched the Salukis’ 5-3 record in conference play. Like SIU, South Dakota is in on the strength of a dramatic last-play victory over South Dakota State two weeks ago, courtesy of a twice-deflected Hail Mary pass that gave it a 23-20 decision.

This will be the Coyotes’ first playoff home game since 1986.

“Making the playoffs in the FCS is a tough thing, particularly in our league,” said South Dakota coach Bob Nielson to his school’s website Sunday. “It’s a representation of your work over the last 12 weeks. “I certainly felt our football team was deserving with their body of work.”

Quarterback Carson Camp completed nearly 66 percent of his passes this year for 2,050 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Carter Bell was the top receiver with 40 catches for 648 yards and five scores.

Nate Thomas and Travis Theis paced a balanced rushing attack with 655 and 653 yards, respectively. The Coyotes average 176.2 yards per game on the ground and allow their opponents just 116.1 rushing yards per game.

Defensively, South Dakota has a good pass rush that notched 31 sacks, including seven by Nick Gaes. That’s a concern for the Salukis after the right side of their offensive line – guard Chase Evans (flu) and tackle Lucas Davis (knee) – left the Youngstown State loss.

“Our right side of the line was brand new,” Hill said. “We had two guys that really haven’t played all year. You’re going to have some pressures.”

It helped account for perhaps Nic Baker’s worst performance of the year as he went 11 of 35 for 126 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown. On the year, Baker has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 2,816 yards with 25 scores and 11 picks.

Landon Lenoir (56 catches, 830 yards, 9 TDs), Izaiah Hartrup (36-461-3) and Avante Cox (33-591-4) have been the top receivers. Javon Williams (475 yards), Justin Strong (457) and Donnavan Spencer (395) have split the workload at running back.

It’s SIU’s second trip to the FCS playoffs in seven months. It earned one of the final at-large bids to the spring postseason and stopped Weber State in the first round before a controversial second round loss at South Dakota State.

The Salukis are one of 10 teams to pull off the spring/fall double in 2021.

“It's just a straight rush," Baker said. "We couldn't go out that way. I knew God had another plan for us. It's just a rush, man."

Three other MVFC programs earned playoff bids. South Dakota State and Missouri State earned home games on Saturday against UC Davis and UT Martin, respectively, while Northern Iowa got in at 6-5 and has to travel to Eastern Washington.

Defending champion Sam Houston State earned the top seed with an unbeaten record at 10-0, followed by NDSU, James Madison and Sacramento State. Rounding out the top eight seeds were Villanova, Montana, East Tennessee State and Montana State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.