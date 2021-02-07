SPORTS: SIU volleyball swept by Loyola

“Being up 1-0 does nothing for you if you can’t pass, set or attack,” he said. “It just means you extend the suffering a little longer. We hit zero in the first two games. You’re basically not going to beat anybody doing that.”

SIU had to hit .200 in the last set just to get its match total up to the level of a National League pitcher -- .071. No one had more kills than Tatum Tornatta’s six and the Salukis were guilty of 20 hitting errors.

Allen cycled through 12 players, looking almost desperately for someone that could spark an offense that never got untracked.

“Just looking for someone who can hit the ball down in a 30 by 30 area,” he said of the court. “Just wanted someone who can find the floor.”

Meanwhile, the Ramblers seemed to play mostly downhill the last two games, when they hit .429 and .394 while sideouting 64 percent of the time. They got 10 kills from Elle Van Grinsven and nine from Anna Feldkamp, who posted .500 and .562 hitting percentages, respectively.