SPORTS: SIU volleyball swept by Loyola

CARBONDALE – Ed Allen got to the point as quickly as his SIU volleyball team capitulated to Loyola Sunday.
“It was simple – we didn’t do anything well,” he said after a 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference loss to the Ramblers at Davies Gym. “We didn’t attack well, we didn’t set the ball well, we didn’t defend well. We were consistent.”
It wasn’t quite Jim Mora being asked about making the playoffs after a desultory Indianapolis Colts performance 20 years ago, but Allen’s dismay at what transpired was palpable.
SIU (1-4, 0-3) had its chances in the first game. It led 9-6 as Loyola (3-1, 2-1) started with a spate of errors, including a rare illegal alignment. Even after the Ramblers made a push and opened up a 21-18 lead, the Salukis crawled within a point twice and had serve to tie it, but just couldn’t complete the rally.
One could almost hear the air leaking out of their balloon for the match’s remainder after that. Aside from a 6-3 lead to start the second game and a brief burst of competence in the third game that trimmed an 11-5 deficit to 14-13, there was little pushback from SIU.
Asked whether winning the first game – something the Salukis haven’t done in five matches – might have made a difference, Allen spiked that notion as though he were a Loyola hitter during the last two games.
“Being up 1-0 does nothing for you if you can’t pass, set or attack,” he said. “It just means you extend the suffering a little longer. We hit zero in the first two games. You’re basically not going to beat anybody doing that.”
SIU had to hit .200 in the last set just to get its match total up to the level of a National League pitcher -- .071. No one had more kills than Tatum Tornatta’s six and the Salukis were guilty of 20 hitting errors.
Allen cycled through 12 players, looking almost desperately for someone that could spark an offense that never got untracked.
“Just looking for someone who can hit the ball down in a 30 by 30 area,” he said of the court. “Just wanted someone who can find the floor.”
Meanwhile, the Ramblers seemed to play mostly downhill the last two games, when they hit .429 and .394 while sideouting 64 percent of the time. They got 10 kills from Elle Van Grinsven and nine from Anna Feldkamp, who posted .500 and .562 hitting percentages, respectively.
Loyola ripped off a 10-2 spurt to take charge of the second game, getting plenty of assistance from six SIU hitting errors. In the third game, after the Salukis generated their one surge to get within a point, the Ramblers immediately rattled off seven of the next eight points to quash any suspense.
SIU tries for a split of the Valley series Monday at 3 p.m.