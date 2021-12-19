SPORTS: Tough, gritty Salukis thump Illinois

CARBONDALE – Cindy Stein got the toughness and grittiness she wanted from her SIU women’s basketball team Sunday.

Along with a whole lot of offensive rebounding and defense.

The entire mix added up to a 66-51 whipping of Illinois in Banterra Center, the Salukis’ first victory over its in-state foe in 28 years and its first win over a Big 10 program since upsetting Purdue on the road five years ago.

It was also Stein’s first win over her alma mater in her final crack at them. She’s retiring at season’s end.

“They’ve beaten my butt enough,” she smiled.

They didn’t come close to beating it on this day, not with SIU playing much harder the entire day. The Salukis (5-4) scored 16 straight first quarter points to set the game’s tone, largely because it gave the effort the Fighting Illini couldn’t quite muster.

Illinois (5-6) started 6-2 and 6-5 players up front with no starter smaller than 5-10. Six-two Kendall Bostic entered the game as the nation’s 11th-best rebounder and hit her 11.3 average. The rest of her teammates managed 14, or one fewer than SIU’s Abby Brockmeyer.

The Salukis finished with a 43-25 advantage on the board. They grabbed more offensive boards (19) than the Illini managed defensive boards (17). Or to put it another way, when SIU missed a shot, it grabbed that rebound more than half the time.

“It was crucial that we had that offensive rebounding,” said Gabby Walker. “Coach has been on us a lot about rebounding lately. We were undersized but it didn’t stop us from working hard. Once you see that you have the opportunity to grab those offensive boards, you even go that extra mile to grab them.”

One sequence attests to Walker’s analysis. To end the 16-0 burst, Brockmeyer missed a layup that was grabbed by Laniah Randle. Makenzie Silvey missed from 3 but Brockmeyer retrieved it. Her layup attempt was blocked, but Randle scooped it up and scored.

“We were not going to be outworked and it really showed on the offensive boards,” Silvey said. “We got a lot of second chances today.”

The Salukis expanded their 18-8 first quarter lead to 37-22 at halftime when fittingly, their 16th offensive board of the half led to Caitlin Link’s 3-pointer. The margin got to 17 early in the third quarter before a brief spasm of energy by Illinois sliced the advantage to 41-31.

At that point, Silvey took charge. Some nice offensive sets gave her the ball with a chance to go downhill at the bucket. It resulted in a driving scoop shot, an elbow jumper and a driving layup for a personal 6-0 run.

When Walker posted up and scored with 3:29 left in the period, the lead was a game-high 18. The game, for all purposes, was over. A team committing 22 turnovers and settling for jumpers when they did get shots wasn’t going to rally against one whose DNA on this day was playing harder with purpose.

“I thought we played with a lot of toughness and grit,” Stein said. “We played with a lot of composure. We got the rebounds when we needed them and knocked the shots down when we needed them. Our experience on the floor was a plus.”

Silvey finished with a game-high 19 points, while Walker added 17 and nine rebounds. Randle chipped in 10 points off the bench in just 14 minutes. … Adalia McKenzie scored 14 points for Illinois, but leading scorer Aaliyah Nye managed just two, 10 under her average. … SIU hit 13 of 22 shots in the second half to finish the day at 44.3 percent. … The Salukis finish up non-conference play on Thursday with a noon tip at No. 10 Indiana. “We’re going to celebrate this one for about an hour or two and then it’s back to work,” Silvey said.

