SPORTS: 'Trustitude' guides Lions to another win

CARBONDALE – Trustitude isn’t a word that you’re going to find in a dictionary any time soon, but according to Carterville softball coach Will Capie, it helps describe why the Lions won the SIRR Mississippi title this spring.
“The girls picked that as one of our three core values,” he said Saturday after they finished the regular season with a 5-2 non-conference win over Carbondale. “It’s a combination of trust and attitude. You have to trust in the process and your attitude.
“Our goal is to have a person not familiar with our program figure out if they come watch a practice or a game that this team trusts each other and has good attitudes.”
It wouldn’t have taken a first-time observer of Carterville too long to figure out this team doesn’t mind grinding. This was a day only a grinder could love, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a biting wind making it feel more like late February or early March instead of Memorial Day weekend.
But the Lions (17-5) played as though it were a balmy late spring morning. They committed only one error, which was quickly wiped out as part of a double play. Their hitters fanned only four times and made the most of their six hits.
Carterville bunched half those hits into the first three batters of the top of the sixth to effectively break the game open. Leading 2-1, the Lions got a leadoff double from Avigayle Tomas, followed by an RBI single from Samantha Williams and a two-run homer from Kirsten Jordan that cut through the wind and hurried just over the wall in left.
“We discussed the elements before the game,” Capie said. “We said they couldn’t play into our performance. I thought we persevered. We’ve taken the approach of not being soft and this team has shown toughness.”
In the circle, freshman Lacie Carr scattered seven hits in a complete-game effort, whiffing three and walking one. When the Terriers rallied in their half of the sixth to score a run and put the tying run at the plate with one out, Carr induced a pop-up and flyout to quash the threat.
Carr had to be sharp because Kaitlyn Anders nearly matched her pitch-for-pitch until the sixth. Anders probably should have taken a 1-1 tie into the sixth, but a two-out throwing error enabled Carterville to take the lead for good in the fourth.
“We just made a couple of mistakes that cost us,” said Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler. “Carterville is a good team and this was a good game for us to work on some things before the regionals next week.”
The Terriers fell to 8-7 and had their five-game winning streak snapped, an indication they have clearly gotten better as the season’s progressed. Carbondale trotted out a largely inexperienced team when the season started just over a month ago, but a 5-4 win Tuesday over powerful Trico illustrates its level of improvement.
“Every time we step on the field, we’re better than when we started the season,” Wheeler said.
The game was set up on Friday when Marion canceled its scheduled game Saturday with Carterville because the South Seven Conference insisted on the Wildcats completing a suspended game at Mount Vernon with a conference title on the line. Mount Vernon canceled that game Saturday morning.
The Lions open their postseason Wednesday at home in a Class 2A regional semifinal against Waltonville-Sesser-Valier. The Terriers visit Mascoutah Wednesday in a 3A regional semifinal matchup.