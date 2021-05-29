SPORTS: 'Trustitude' guides Lions to another win

CARBONDALE – Trustitude isn’t a word that you’re going to find in a dictionary any time soon, but according to Carterville softball coach Will Capie, it helps describe why the Lions won the SIRR Mississippi title this spring.

“The girls picked that as one of our three core values,” he said Saturday after they finished the regular season with a 5-2 non-conference win over Carbondale. “It’s a combination of trust and attitude. You have to trust in the process and your attitude.

“Our goal is to have a person not familiar with our program figure out if they come watch a practice or a game that this team trusts each other and has good attitudes.”

It wouldn’t have taken a first-time observer of Carterville too long to figure out this team doesn’t mind grinding. This was a day only a grinder could love, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a biting wind making it feel more like late February or early March instead of Memorial Day weekend.

But the Lions (17-5) played as though it were a balmy late spring morning. They committed only one error, which was quickly wiped out as part of a double play. Their hitters fanned only four times and made the most of their six hits.