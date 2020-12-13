SPORTS: Twice as nice: SIU women beat SEMO

What Walker contributed inside, Payton McCallister just about matched from the 3-point line. McCallister bagged 15 points to tie her career best, going 5 of 7 from the arc, and also played sterling defense.

The first clip of McCallister’s highlight tape from Sunday might be a minute-long stretch in which she turned a post-to-wing feed from Katcher into a 3-pointer that started the fourth quarter, then forced a brick and turnover on SEMO’s first two possessions with great position defense.

“I love Payton’s aggressiveness,” coach Cindy Stein said. “She’s a very scrappy defender who works on her positioning defensively. She helped the entire team with her energy … she just doesn’t get tired.”

Stein wondered if fatigue would become a factor in SIU’s second game in 23 hours. But there was no mental or physical letdown from Saturday’s 72-54 win over Austin Peay, except for a stretch of five turnovers in the final six possessions of the first quarter.

In the fourth quarter, when in theory the Salukis (2-1) could have been dragging, they instead replicated Saturday’s stifling defense. The RedHawks didn’t score on 10 consecutive possessions to start the quarter.