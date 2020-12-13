SPORTS: Twice as nice: SIU women beat SEMO

CARBONDALE – When the SIU women lost 79-65 last December at Southeast Missouri State, they were demolished on the boards 51-29.
That was not the case on Sunday.
Owning the glass 49-33 and winning almost every 50-50 ball, the Salukis made it two wins in just under 24 hours with a 67-51 decision at Banterra Center.
“It was actually one of our key points today,” forward Gabby Walker said. “You’re definitely going to be a winner if you are outrebounding opponents.”
Walker, Abby Brockmeyer and freshman Adrianna Katcher nearly outboarded the RedHawks (2-3) by themselves. Brockmeyer collected a game-high 12 to go along with 12 points for her 20th career double-double, while Katcher hauled in 10 to go along with four assists over 31 minutes.
Walker contributed five rebounds, but made her greatest impact offensively. The senior again closed out an opponent with inside scoring down the stretch, bagging nine of her career-high 17 points over the final 4:54.
The 6-0 Walker had particular success when working against 6-4 center LaTrese Saine, using her strength to create space around the goal and then either finishing with her left hand or drawing fouls.
“I love playing in the post, going up with my left and right hand,” she said. “I take pride in how I play.”
What Walker contributed inside, Payton McCallister just about matched from the 3-point line. McCallister bagged 15 points to tie her career best, going 5 of 7 from the arc, and also played sterling defense.
The first clip of McCallister’s highlight tape from Sunday might be a minute-long stretch in which she turned a post-to-wing feed from Katcher into a 3-pointer that started the fourth quarter, then forced a brick and turnover on SEMO’s first two possessions with great position defense.
“I love Payton’s aggressiveness,” coach Cindy Stein said. “She’s a very scrappy defender who works on her positioning defensively. She helped the entire team with her energy … she just doesn’t get tired.”
Stein wondered if fatigue would become a factor in SIU’s second game in 23 hours. But there was no mental or physical letdown from Saturday’s 72-54 win over Austin Peay, except for a stretch of five turnovers in the final six possessions of the first quarter.
In the fourth quarter, when in theory the Salukis (2-1) could have been dragging, they instead replicated Saturday’s stifling defense. The RedHawks didn’t score on 10 consecutive possessions to start the quarter.
By the time Taelour Pruitt made two foul shots with 3:29 remaining, SIU’s lead was an insurmountable 60-45. A day after permitting just three fourth quarter points to Austin Peay, the Salukis gave up only eight to SEMO – none of them before the issue was decided.
“I thought we were able to pull away because we made good decisions,” Stein said. ““And we held them to one shot. Abby and Gabby controlled the boards in the fourth quarter.”
Makenzie Silvey added 14 points for SIU, including a 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the second quarter that vaulted her over Mary Berghuis for 15th on the school’s all-time scoring list. The Salukis made just 36.1 percent from the field, but drew 18 assists on 22 buckets, consistently making the extra pass and rarely settling for shots.
Pruitt pumped in a game-high 19 points for the RedHawks, but 20 ppg scorer Tesia Thompson was completely shackled by a variety of defenders. Thompson made only 4 of 20 shots, with at least three of them blocked, and managed just 13 points.
SIU tries to make it three wins in four days with a 5 p.m. start Tuesday at UT Martin, the preseason Ohio Valley Conference favorite.
