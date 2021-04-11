12th-ranked Logan men receive 4th seed at NJCAA Tournament

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College's men's basketball team received the fourth seed at the NJCAA Tournament Sunday, and will open the event April 21 against either 13 seed Ranger or 20 seed Cochise in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The 12th-ranked Vols (18-4) have won three straight games after capturing the Region 24 Tournament over Vincennes, another tournament team, on Friday in Carterville. They were one of eight seeds in the 24-team field to receive a bye in the single-elimination tournament, which is scheduled to run April 19-24. Ranger (19-4) and Cochise (11-2), who play April 19 at 6:30 p.m., both won their regional tournaments to automatically qualify for the field.

Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters was happy to see his team get rewarded for an 18-win season in a tough region. Vincennes (17-6) received an at-large bid to the field.

"We were fifth last year with an NBA guy on our team, so, obviously they recognized that we've done some good things with our team throughout the course of the year," Smithpeters said. "Our guys deserve it. They've done extremely well, worked extremely hard."