13th-seeded Ranger crushes Cochise 86-68, will face 4th-seeded Logan

Ranger College, the defending national runner-up at the NJCAA Tournament from 2019 and the 13th seed at this year's event, knocked off 20th-seeded Cochise 86-68 Monday night to advance to Wednesday's second round.

The Rangers (19-4), who have won 16 of their last 17 games, will take on fourth-seeded John A. Logan College (18-4) Wednesday at noon in Hutchinson, Kansas. Ranger won its way into the tournament by winning the Region 5 Tournament. Logan won Region 24's automatic bid by winning its regional tournament in Carterville.

Jorell Saterfield had a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ranger to the victory. Keisei Tominaga had 14, Trey Tennyson and Mark Mayle had 12 and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 10 points and 12 boards for the Rangers. Ranger outboarded Cochise 48-36, had 11 steals, and shot 52.9% in its tournament opener.

Patrick Samoura's double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) led the Apaches. Jalun Trent had nine assists and four turnovers in 32 minutes for Cochise.