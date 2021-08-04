AAC's Aresco says league never plotted with ESPN to poach

The Big 12 distributed $34.5 million to each of its 10 members this years, though that number would likely drop as much as 50% in the future without Oklahoma and Texas.

Under the new ESPN deal, the AAC expects distribution to reach about $8 million per team per year.

Five years ago, when the Big 12 explored expansion, AAC schools were among those that applied. If the eight Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma were to look for replacements, it would make sense that AAC schools would be candidates again.

Still, Aresco said the American is stable.

"Anytime you talk about stability, you never know what can happen down the road. So you don't want to overdo it," Aresco said. "We think we've got a group of great schools. And who, by the way, early on may not have had as much in common as they do now. Having played together for a number of years, having developed that kind of camaraderie that comes with not only getting to know each other, but having great success and having great collective success, I think that's really helped our conference brand and helped our cohesion."

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen coached in the Big 12 for 15 years as an assistant at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State and the head coach at West Virginia.