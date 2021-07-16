Albertini, Jenkins step down from Carbondale High School's athletic program

Less than a month before the start of fall sports, Carbondale High School’s athletic program is undergoing a change at the top.

Athletic director Mark Albertini and assistant AD Marialice Jenkins announced their resignations Friday morning. Gwen Poore will take Albertini’s place, while Thor Hadfield will slide into Jenkins’ chair.

Albertini plans to stay at the school as an assistant principal, a position that he said Friday in an email would provide him with more time with his family.

“This was a difficult decision for the both of us,” he said of himself and Jenkins, “but I know it was best for the both of us. It has been an absolute pleasure working with everybody over the years. Carbondale is lucky to have Gwen Poore take over as the athletic director and Thor Hadfield as the assistant athletic director.”

Albertini has filled a variety of roles in his years at Carbondale, serving as an assistant coach under Jim Miller when the boys basketball team made consecutive trips to the Class AA Tournament in 2004-05.

Albertini also ran the football program in 2014, replacing current SIU coach Nick Hill after Hill went 5-5 with a trip to the Class 5A playoffs. The Terriers went 1-8 under Albertini with a mostly inexperienced roster.