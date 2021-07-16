Albertini, Jenkins step down from Carbondale High School's athletic program

Less than a month before the start of fall sports, Carbondale High School’s athletic program is undergoing a change at the top.
Athletic director Mark Albertini and assistant AD Marialice Jenkins announced their resignations Friday morning. Gwen Poore will take Albertini’s place, while Thor Hadfield will slide into Jenkins’ chair.
Albertini plans to stay at the school as an assistant principal, a position that he said Friday in an email would provide him with more time with his family.
“This was a difficult decision for the both of us,” he said of himself and Jenkins, “but I know it was best for the both of us. It has been an absolute pleasure working with everybody over the years. Carbondale is lucky to have Gwen Poore take over as the athletic director and Thor Hadfield as the assistant athletic director.”
Albertini has filled a variety of roles in his years at Carbondale, serving as an assistant coach under Jim Miller when the boys basketball team made consecutive trips to the Class AA Tournament in 2004-05.
Albertini also ran the football program in 2014, replacing current SIU coach Nick Hill after Hill went 5-5 with a trip to the Class 5A playoffs. The Terriers went 1-8 under Albertini with a mostly inexperienced roster.
Jenkins, who played for consecutive NCAA Tournament teams at SIU in 1984-85 and 85-86 and is eighth in program history with 360 assists in her career, coached girls basketball at Carbondale for 21 years.
She posted a 307-250 record with three regional championships, five 20-win seasons and 13 winning seasons. Jenkins also served as the girls golf coach the last two years, compiling a 26-18 record.
The good news for Poore and Hadfield is that scheduling is done for the fall. The Terriers’ athletic schedule cranks up on Aug. 12 when the boys golf team travels to Belleville Althoff for the South Seven Preview Tournament.
Carbondale starts its football season on Aug. 27 when it travels to Murphysboro for the resumption of the Jackson County rivalry that was canceled for the 2021 spring season due to the shortened six-game schedule.
It will be the 103rd meeting of the schools. The Terriers own a 57-43-2 advantage, including a 32-29 victory in 2019 after the Red Devils took a 29-12 third quarter lead. Carbondale has won the series’ last four games.