Southern Illinois high school baseball and softball coaches have chosen their All-South teams for this past spring season.

The softball squad was broken down by classification (Class 1A through Class 3A), while baseball just picked one team with no class designation.

Selected coaches of the year in softball were: Shanna Green of Goreville (Class 1A), Scott Hutchinson of Johnston City (Class 2A) and Kim Wheeler (Class 3A). The three coaches led their teams the furthest into the postseason in each class.

No baseball coaches of the year were included in the press release.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A

Senior Reese Ray, Goreville

Junior Abby Compton, Goreville

Junior Kyndall Webb, Goreville

Junior Josie Wettig, Trico

Junior Taylor Cottom, Trico

Senior Madi Rathert, Trico

Junior Olivia Tipton, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier

Sophomore AJ Long, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier

Junior Kenzie Seddon, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier

Senior Kodie VanEycke, Woodlawn

CLASS 2A

Senior Avery Osman, Anna-Jonesboro

Sophomore Ruby Yates, Anna-Jonesboro

Senior Braelyn Miller, Benton

Junior Amayah Doyle, Carterville

Junior Lacie Carr, Carterville

Junior Maddie Rosenbery, Carterville

Junior Kayden Wells, Fairfield

Freshman Halle Kitley, Flora

Senior Anna Rolla, West Frankfort

Senior Gabby Overturf, Johnston City

Junior Hope Newell, Johnston City

Freshman Makenzie Mowery, Johnston City

Junior Sarah Cook, Murphysboro

Senior Valerie Combs, Nashville

Junior Rileigh Harris, Pinckneyville

Junior Lyla Hess, Red Bud

Senior Allie Zipfel, Red Bud

Sophomore Lilly Blagoue, Salem

Junior Olivia Paulson, Salem

Junior Hayley Pasquino, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher

CLASS 3A

Senior Kaylen Grammer, Carbondale

Junior Jersey Summers, Herrin

Junior Kaitlyn Reuss, Marion

Sennior Cam Harre, Marion

Senior Justice Malone, Mount Vernon

Freshman Danica Tobin, Mount Vernon

BASEBALL

Senior Jacoby Gross, Steeleville

Senior Cooper Thompson, Marion

Senior Jake Kinsman, Benton

Senior Owen Cornett, Du Quoin

Senior Gage Green, Du Quoin

Junior Eli Maynor, DuQuoin

Junior Keaton Fort, Johnston City

Junior James Pillers, Sparta

Senior Hayden Ralls, Anna-Jonesboro

Junior Dylan Harvel, Anna-Jonesboro

Senior Peyton Bittle, Carterville

Senior Caden Hawkins, Carterville

Junior Trey Martin, Gallatin County

Junior Darrin Newton, Gallatin County

Junior Caleb Seibers, Carmi White County

Senior Preston Johnson, Trico

Senior Caden Crask-Weeks, Trico

Senior Jakob Koehn, Trico

Senior Tyler Kemp, Mount Vernon

Senior Eli Garrett, Mount Vernon

Senior Kayden McGee, Mount Vernon

Senior Charlie Houle, Mount Vernon

Senior Ian Sopzcak, Goreville

Junior Drake Moss, Goreville

Junior Hunter Francis, Goreville

Senior Owen Dunn, Nashville

Senior Kaden Linkey, Nashville

Senior Trey Reinburg, Nashville

Senior Rayce Giddens, Flora

Senior Logan Atwood, Flora

Senior Eli Dyer, Carbondale

Senior Parker Price, Eldorado

Senior Eli Watkins, Herrin

Junior Scout Hudgens, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher

Junior Briar Rowland, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher

Sophomore Chase Freeman, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher

Senior Trey Cole, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher

Junior Ethan Golish, Harrisburg

Junior Cam Ande, Harrisburg

Junior Jack Ford, Harrisburg

Junior Noah Arnold, Harrisburg

Senior Kaden Vaughn, Vienna

Senior Donte Miner, Murphysboro

Junior Trey Gillespie, Murphysboro

Junior Matthew Kennedy, Murphysboro

Sophomore Brandon Menser, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier