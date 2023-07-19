Southern Illinois high school baseball and softball coaches have chosen their All-South teams for this past spring season.
The softball squad was broken down by classification (Class 1A through Class 3A), while baseball just picked one team with no class designation.
Selected coaches of the year in softball were: Shanna Green of Goreville (Class 1A), Scott Hutchinson of Johnston City (Class 2A) and Kim Wheeler (Class 3A). The three coaches led their teams the furthest into the postseason in each class.
No baseball coaches of the year were included in the press release.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 1A
Senior Reese Ray, Goreville
Junior Abby Compton, Goreville
Junior Kyndall Webb, Goreville
Junior Josie Wettig, Trico
Junior Taylor Cottom, Trico
Senior Madi Rathert, Trico
Junior Olivia Tipton, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier
Sophomore AJ Long, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier
Junior Kenzie Seddon, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier
Senior Kodie VanEycke, Woodlawn
CLASS 2A
Senior Avery Osman, Anna-Jonesboro
Sophomore Ruby Yates, Anna-Jonesboro
Senior Braelyn Miller, Benton
Junior Amayah Doyle, Carterville
Junior Lacie Carr, Carterville
Junior Maddie Rosenbery, Carterville
Junior Kayden Wells, Fairfield
Freshman Halle Kitley, Flora
Senior Anna Rolla, West Frankfort
Senior Gabby Overturf, Johnston City
Junior Hope Newell, Johnston City
Freshman Makenzie Mowery, Johnston City
Junior Sarah Cook, Murphysboro
Senior Valerie Combs, Nashville
Junior Rileigh Harris, Pinckneyville
Junior Lyla Hess, Red Bud
Senior Allie Zipfel, Red Bud
Sophomore Lilly Blagoue, Salem
Junior Olivia Paulson, Salem
Junior Hayley Pasquino, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher
CLASS 3A
Senior Kaylen Grammer, Carbondale
Junior Jersey Summers, Herrin
Junior Kaitlyn Reuss, Marion
Sennior Cam Harre, Marion
Senior Justice Malone, Mount Vernon
Freshman Danica Tobin, Mount Vernon
BASEBALL
Senior Jacoby Gross, Steeleville
Senior Cooper Thompson, Marion
Senior Jake Kinsman, Benton
Senior Owen Cornett, Du Quoin
Senior Gage Green, Du Quoin
Junior Eli Maynor, DuQuoin
Junior Keaton Fort, Johnston City
Junior James Pillers, Sparta
Senior Hayden Ralls, Anna-Jonesboro
Junior Dylan Harvel, Anna-Jonesboro
Senior Peyton Bittle, Carterville
Senior Caden Hawkins, Carterville
Junior Trey Martin, Gallatin County
Junior Darrin Newton, Gallatin County
Junior Caleb Seibers, Carmi White County
Senior Preston Johnson, Trico
Senior Caden Crask-Weeks, Trico
Senior Jakob Koehn, Trico
Senior Tyler Kemp, Mount Vernon
Senior Eli Garrett, Mount Vernon
Senior Kayden McGee, Mount Vernon
Senior Charlie Houle, Mount Vernon
Senior Ian Sopzcak, Goreville
Junior Drake Moss, Goreville
Junior Hunter Francis, Goreville
Senior Owen Dunn, Nashville
Senior Kaden Linkey, Nashville
Senior Trey Reinburg, Nashville
Senior Rayce Giddens, Flora
Senior Logan Atwood, Flora
Senior Eli Dyer, Carbondale
Senior Parker Price, Eldorado
Senior Eli Watkins, Herrin
Junior Scout Hudgens, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher
Junior Briar Rowland, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher
Sophomore Chase Freeman, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher
Senior Trey Cole, Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher
Junior Ethan Golish, Harrisburg
Junior Cam Ande, Harrisburg
Junior Jack Ford, Harrisburg
Junior Noah Arnold, Harrisburg
Senior Kaden Vaughn, Vienna
Senior Donte Miner, Murphysboro
Junior Trey Gillespie, Murphysboro
Junior Matthew Kennedy, Murphysboro
Sophomore Brandon Menser, Waltonville/Sesser-Valier