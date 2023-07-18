Southern Illinois was well represented this past spring at the state level when All-State teams were announced by coaches with the Illinois High School Association in both baseball and softball.

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

Only one player from the region was selected. That was senior Ian Sopczak of Goreville, a pitcher and catcher.

CLASS 2A

Peyton Bittle, a senior shortstop and pitcher for Carterville was named to the squad as were Trey Cole, a senior pitcher/infielder with Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher; and Trey Reinburg, a senior pitcher/third baseman.

CLASS 3A

The lone representative from Southern Illinois was Cruz Harlan, a junior shortstop from Centralia.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A

Reese Ray of Goreville was selected First Team as were Olivia Tipton of Waltonville/Sesser-Valier and Josie Wettig of Trico.

Picked Second Team in 1A were AJ Long of Waltonville/Sesser-Valier; Kyndall Webb of Goreville; and Taylor Cottom of Trico.

Third Team selections in 1A were: Abigail Compton of Goreville; Kenzie Seddon and Bria Williams of Waltonville/Sesser-Valier; and Madi Franklin of Trico.

CLASS 2A

First Teamers included Valerie Combs of Nashville; Braelyn Miller of Benton; Amayah Doyle of Carterville; Peyton Johnson of Johnston City; Sarah Cook of Murphysboro; and Avery Osman of Anna-Jonesboro.

Second Team members included: Maddie Rosenbery of Carterville; Anna Rolla of West Frankfort; Mackenzie Mowery of Johnston City; Rileigh Harris of Pinckneyville; Ruby Yates of Anna-Jonesboro; Gabby Overturf of Johnston City; Chloe Dassing of Massac County; Hayley Pasquino of Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher; and Lacie Carr of Carterville.

Third Team picks were: Larkin Korte of Massac County; Reagan Gilbert and Shelby Grove of ZRC; Dayanara Degler and Presley Sollers of West Frankfort; Kansas Craig and Ariana Turner of A-J; Hope Newell of Johnston City; and Colleen Jahnke of Nashville.

CLASS 3A

Jersey Summers of Herrin and Kaylen Grammer of Carbondale were both named First Team members.

Second Team selection was Justice Malone of Mount Vernon.

Third Team picks were Cam Harre and Kaitlyn Reuss of Marion.

ATHLETES OF YEAR

We hope you have enjoyed our picks the last few weeks for The Southern Illinoisan’s spring sports athletes of the year.

To recap, Izzy Doerr of Murphysboro was our choice for Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Girls Track Athlete of the Year went to Ahry Comer of Pope County.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year went to Herrin’s Chris Nelson.

Boys Tennis Player of the Year was a shared award between Herrin’s Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber.

Softball Player of the Year was also a shared award between Carbondale’s Kaylen Grammer and Murphysboro’s Sarah Cook.

Baseball Player of the Year went to Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher’s Trey Cole.

All that remains now are our Girls and Boys Scholar-Athletes of the Year. We have received a handful of nominations for each and will continue to receive nominations from athletic directors through this week.

Our pick for top female scholar-athlete will be printed in the Saturday, July 29 edition followed by the top male scholar-athlete in our Aug. 5 edition.