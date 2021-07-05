American Legion Baseball | Eaton leads Steeleville to win over Carbondale

STEELEVILLE — Dylan Eaton won a pitching duel with Eli Dyer to lead Steeleville BBK Post 480 to 1-0 win over Carbondale JCDAV in the final game of the American Legion Hattie Harmsen Fourth of July Wood Bat Classic on Monday.
“If you like pitching duels that was a pitching duel,” said Carbondale coach Lance Crombar. “I’m extremely proud of my team. We never quit and had opportunities. Steeleville is a good team. We saw that in the spring the way they advanced to state during the high school season and it’s almost the same team from my understanding. We hung in right there and I know Eli would like to have that one pitch back. Other than that he threw a phenomenal game.”
Steeleville was coming off a 7-5 loss to Mount Vernon and evened its record at 3-3, while Carbondale was coming off an 11-1 win over the Chester Junior Legion team and fell to 4-3.
“That was a good game all the way around,” said Steeleville coach John Sutton. “We got good pitching and a hit when we needed it. I guess that’s how you win 1-0 games.”
Eaton (1-1) scattered five hits and five walks and pitched out of a two-out bases loaded jam in the seventh inning to pick up the win.
“At the start of the game I didn’t feel like I was 100 percent in my legs,” Eaton said. “Early in the game my fastball and curveball were working, but at the end my fastball started to get away from me, so I had to depend on my curveball.”
Dyer (1-1) almost matched Eaton pitch for pitch giving up six hits and four walks and it was that extra hit in the third inning that proved to be the difference.
“I got down in the count and it’s going to happen,” Dyer said. “I just had to rub it off because I’ve got a good defense behind me. If we had tied it up I was going to pitch the bottom of the seventh.”
Dyer had pitched around a one out base hit in the first and a two-out walk in the second and had retired the first two batters in the third when Jacob Sutton hit a 0-2 pitch off the fat part of his bat that fell in front of the right fielder.
Austin Hagel, who played for SWIC last fall and is currently in the National Guard, then came to the plate and got ahead in the count on a low and inside pitch followed by a high and inside pitch. On his next offering, Hagel smacked it into a large gap in right center for a double to score Sutton from first for the only run of the game.
“With runners in scoring position you always want to hit to the right side and he threw me a fastball right on the outside corner, so I waited on it and hit it the way I’m supposed to,” Hagel said. “It feels great to be back home and playing baseball again with my friends. It’s my last year in senior Legion, so I’m just trying to put everything out there.”
Eaton stranded two runners in the first, a runner in the second and fifth innings and two runners in the sixth. The right-hander got the first two outs in the seventh on six pitches when the heat started to take its toll.
The ninth man in the Carbondale batting order Ty Doan got the rally started with a hard base hit that got past the first baseman and handcuffed the second baseman.
The leadoff batter Matt Nadolski, who had opened the game with a base hit, swung at Eaton’s first pitch for a bloop single in front of the left fielder. Eaton got ahead of the count to Tommy Rushing but threw four straight pitches out of the strike zone to load the bases prompting Coach Sutton to come to the mound for a conference.
After a short talk, Riley Dyer came to the plate. Dyer had popped out in the first and grounded back to the Eaton in the third before getting a one-out base hit in the sixth.
Eaton immediately got ahead on the count 0-2 and with Dyer and Carbondale down to its last strike the first baseman worked the count full. The game ended with Dyer being called out on a low strike for Eaton seventh strikeout of the game.
“It was pretty eventful at the end,” Eaton said. “I didn’t have my best pitches at the end because I got a little tired. I thought he was calling those low the whole game, so I was a little nervous when it went in the glove, but he called it out, so it was worth it for me.”