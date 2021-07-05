American Legion Baseball | Eaton leads Steeleville to win over Carbondale

Dyer (1-1) almost matched Eaton pitch for pitch giving up six hits and four walks and it was that extra hit in the third inning that proved to be the difference.

“I got down in the count and it’s going to happen,” Dyer said. “I just had to rub it off because I’ve got a good defense behind me. If we had tied it up I was going to pitch the bottom of the seventh.”

Dyer had pitched around a one out base hit in the first and a two-out walk in the second and had retired the first two batters in the third when Jacob Sutton hit a 0-2 pitch off the fat part of his bat that fell in front of the right fielder.

Austin Hagel, who played for SWIC last fall and is currently in the National Guard, then came to the plate and got ahead in the count on a low and inside pitch followed by a high and inside pitch. On his next offering, Hagel smacked it into a large gap in right center for a double to score Sutton from first for the only run of the game.

“With runners in scoring position you always want to hit to the right side and he threw me a fastball right on the outside corner, so I waited on it and hit it the way I’m supposed to,” Hagel said. “It feels great to be back home and playing baseball again with my friends. It’s my last year in senior Legion, so I’m just trying to put everything out there.”