American Legion pulls plug on 2020 baseball season

CARBONDALE — Neither the Great Depression or World War II could stop American Legion baseball from taking to the diamond each and every summer for the last 94 years.
But, the COVID-19 pandemic has now caused the Legion to cancel its entire summer season for the first time.
“The bottom line is nobody will be playing legion ball in the country,” said Illinois State Chairman Don Wallis. “Montana was going to play, but they won’t be able now because they are pulling insurance for those who bought insurance already. If a team wants to play they have to play independent and not as a legion team. I’ve got a couple teams in my area that might play independent, but I’m not going to give them any advice one way or the other because I don’t want to be responsible.”
After opening play in 1926, the only cancellation of any sorts came the next year when financial difficulties caused the American Legion to cancel its World Series after playing the regular season and some of the playoffs. But after finding stable funding, the World Series was held for the next 91 years until this summer.
Last week, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin decided to cancel seasons before the governing body of the American Legion in Indianapolis pulled the plug Friday on the upcoming season nationwide.
“I was hoping (Illinois) could play in areas where the cases are real light or mild — around Champaign it’s really mild and they only had two cases in White County — and boys wanted to play, but it’s just not going to happen,” Wallis said. “(Illinois) had a vote Monday night and Tuesday morning last week and the vote was 4-1 to cancel.”
The announcement on the American Legion baseball website states, in part, that “(t)he decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty.”
Locally, the 25th District would have consisted of four senior legion teams and 10 junior legion teams when the season would have began on June 1. The District Tournament would have started Aug. 14 followed by the 5th Division Tournament, which would have been hosted by Steeleville BBK Post 480, starting Aug. 20.
“(The district) had a teleconference on May 2 and were supposed to have one the 23rd, but they decided there wasn’t going to much difference in between, so they went ahead and voted to cancel,” said 25th District chairman Butch Ogle. “The consideration was what was going to open up. They were coming up with ideas where three guys could be in the dugout and the other guys had to stand down the field, there couldn’t be fans, and one umpire standing behind the mound. Insurance was also an issue because it had to be paid by June 1. However, the biggest issue was safety for everybody, the kids, the coaches and the umpires.”
Last year, the Senior Legion fielded six teams, but only three — Steeleville Post BBK Post 480, the Orient Express Post 1961 and Murphysboro Post 127 — played in the postseason.
Steeleville (16-5) had a history-making season, winning its second straight District title and its first 5th Division title since the 1960s to advance to the state championships.
The Orient Express (11-8) finished second at the district tournament and Murphysboro (5-8) third. Herrin Post 645 (10-5), the Johnston City Buccaneers (5-4) and Carbondale Elks Club 1243 (3-3) pulled out of the playoffs because each team couldn’t guarantee it could field nine players.
“I threw it out there that the kids who are eligible this year would be eligible next year,” Ogle said. “I think its only fair, but that has to go before the Americanism Committee and decided later.”
