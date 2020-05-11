American Legion pulls plug on 2020 baseball season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Neither the Great Depression or World War II could stop American Legion baseball from taking to the diamond each and every summer for the last 94 years.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic has now caused the Legion to cancel its entire summer season for the first time.

“The bottom line is nobody will be playing legion ball in the country,” said Illinois State Chairman Don Wallis. “Montana was going to play, but they won’t be able now because they are pulling insurance for those who bought insurance already. If a team wants to play they have to play independent and not as a legion team. I’ve got a couple teams in my area that might play independent, but I’m not going to give them any advice one way or the other because I don’t want to be responsible.”

After opening play in 1926, the only cancellation of any sorts came the next year when financial difficulties caused the American Legion to cancel its World Series after playing the regular season and some of the playoffs. But after finding stable funding, the World Series was held for the next 91 years until this summer.

Last week, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin decided to cancel seasons before the governing body of the American Legion in Indianapolis pulled the plug Friday on the upcoming season nationwide.