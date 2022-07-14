American Motorcyclist Association crowns top riders after week-long event in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — After a week of riding – battling rain and the exhaustion of all-day events – the American Motorcyclist Association crowned its Flat Track Grand Champions Wednesday at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

The AMA hosted and ran the Flat Track Grand Championships in Du Quoin after several years of letting other promoters run the event alongside its highest awards. After the week of races, riders in 24 different classes earned the top prize. Nobody earned more Grand Championships – awarded to the rider who earned the most points on the half-mile, mile, “TT” and short track races – than Brandon Pfanders who took first in the 250cc Open Singles, the 450cc B Production, 450cc B Modified and Open Heavyweight classes.

Despite finishing second to Pfanders in the 250cc Open Singles, eighth in the 450cc A Production, third in 450cc A Modified and fifth in the Open Heavyweight classes, Clarke Morian V earned the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award given to the “most promising rider on the verge of a professional career.”

Carbondale’s Dallas Mayer took first in the Senior Division (40+), second in the Super Senior Division (50+) and first in the Masters Class (60+).

Only three riders took clean sweeps in their classes, winning all four races for 120 points. Pfanders did it twice in the 450cc classes and Sam Drane and Daniel Wicks accomplished it in the 855cc modified and the Veteran classes, respectively.

Drane took home two other Grand Championships, all in the 85cc classes.

Evan Renshaw accomplished the difficult feat of winning the Grand Championship in the 450cc A Production class without winning a single race, earning 90 points off of three second place finishes and a sixth place finish.

While everyone was running on fumes after seven straight days of almost all-day racing, Sunday’s mile races and Tuesday’s Short Track races still had the crowds, workers, and riders buzzing days later.

Other winners were: Skylar Loucks of Christopher, Brently Krimminger of Collinsville, Odin Music (two classes), Colton Shafer, Jed Fyffe, Frank Scheiter of Caseyville, Monty Smatt-Klein, Morgan Reinhold, Walker Porter, Ryder Reese, Logan Eisenard and Tyler Raggio.