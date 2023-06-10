MARION – Hunter Ralls must really love the game of baseball.

Why else would someone look for a league to play in after completing a successful five-year collegiate career?

Ralls is one of the top pitchers for the Thrillville Thrillbillies summer league team in Marion.

“I don’t like to talk much about myself,” said Ralls, an Anna-Jonesboro native. “I guess I would describe myself as very competitive and a pitcher who is comfortable throwing most any of my pitches - fastball, curve, and change.”

Ralls said he is not much of a strikeout pitcher, but can usually find ways to get outs, “especially when I need to the most.”

Ralls graduated from A-J in 2018. He played one full year at John A. Logan College (fall of ’18 and spring of ’19), but then saw little action during his sophomore year – the COVID-19 year, which wiped out a good portion of the team’s schedule.

“I did earn my associate’s degree from Logan, though,” Ralls said. “Fortunately, SEMO gave me the opportunity to play on scholarship for them.”

The Redhawks would go on to win the Ohio Valley Conference race both in 2021 and 2022, advancing to the NCAA Tournament both years. It marked the first time in school history that SEMO had qualified for the NCAAs in back-to-back seasons.

“I was used mostly a reliever both years, although I did make a few starts,” Ralls said.

Granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Ralls went 1-0 this past spring for SEMO with a 3.40 earned-run-average in 39 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 29 and allowed 11 walks.

It was a solid season for any reliever. The team, however, placed fourth in the league race and did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

As was the case at Logan, Ralls earned a degree at SEMO – a bachelor’s in criminal justice with a minor in criminology and sociology.

Ralls said he is not ready to put his glove and spikes on the shelf just yet.

He spoke with Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana about joining the Marion-based team this summer. He previously had played two summers with the Cape Catfish of the Prospect League so that his SEMO coaches could keep close tabs on his progress.

Ralls and Santana were already familiar with one another as Ralls trained under him at Doc Z’s baseball academy in Du Quoin.

“I like it here with the Thrillbillies,” Ralls said. “It’s been a lot of fun so far and I’m hoping to help the team win games. Cape would appear to be the team to beat, but I think we have the talent to win the league. I’m looking forward to pitching against them Sunday.”

Santana said there is much to like about having Ralls on his staff.

“He’s just a bulldog. He challenges everybody, including me,” the first-year manager said. “I’ve known Hunter since he was 15. He was telling me (former pro infielder) then that he could get me out at the plate. He’s always had that mentality of going out there and winning games. That’s what I like about him.”

Santana said there is a chance Ralls could receive a pro offer.

“I think his chances are pretty good. I’m going to make a couple of phone calls at the halfway point of our season. Until that time, I would like him to be a mentor to these younger pitchers – show them how it’s done. Walk them through the daily routines and help me out.”

Santana said Ralls is transitioning well from reliever to starter.

“He throws all his pitches well for strikes. I don’t think he has a weakness. He reminds me a lot of James Harden who pitched here for the Miners for a long time, and I’d take that any day of the week.”

Santana added that Ralls’ veteran presence is important to the Thrillbillies’ success.

“I’m counting on Hunter pretty heavily,” he said. “He’s free just to show up on the days he pitches, but to give you an idea of what kind of kid he is, he hangs out with the team all the time and goes on bus rides with them. He’s a great leader for this team.”