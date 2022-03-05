Arch Madness | Loyola uses defense to stifle UNI

ST. LOUIS – The only thing more unlikely than Loyola allowing 100 points in a game might be seeing Sister Jean yell at a ref.

Well, the 102-year old matriarch of the small Chicago university was probably all smiles Saturday after the job the Ramblers did on top-seeded Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals.

Holding the Panthers 32 points under their per-game average, No. 4 Loyola established a 16-point halftime lead and carved out a 66-43 decision at Enterprise Center to move into Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game against Drake.

“We stayed disciplined defensively,” said Ramblers coach Drew Valentine.

The Atlantic 10-bound Ramblers (24-7), who join their new league in four months, wasted no time announcing their presence with authority. It was 11-2 just over seven minutes into the game and then 23-10 after Braden Norris stuck a 3-pointer at the 8:25 mark.

UNI (19-11) and its four-around-one offense, which spaces four guards around undersized post Noah Carter and spreads defenses to a breaking point, lit up Loyola for 102 points a week ago in a win that gave them the MVC regular season crown.

That wasn’t happening in this one. Carter’s driving dunk was the Panthers’ only points in the first 7:50. They made only 10 of 32 attempts in the first half – and then things really got bad.

In the second half, when the Ramblers went from hitting 51.6 percent of their shots to 28 percent, UNI somehow got worse. It made only 3 of 24 from the field.

Valentine said the officials allowed Loyola to play more physically on defense than they did at UNI, where MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green scored 32 points. He made 16 of 18 free throws and three Ramblers fouled out.

On Saturday, with a John Higgins-helmed crew of referees tooting the whistles, Green was 4 of 20 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line for 13 points.

“I don’t know that that’s what got us off to a slow start,” said Panthers coach Ben Jacobson when asked about the game’s physical nature. “When you get down to the tournament, that’s the way it is.”

There was still a chance for UNI to rally. It worked within 41-33 when Trae Berhow canned a 3-ball with 15:12 left. It had two possessions to cut the lead to six or even five, but Berhow missed a 3 and Bowen Born turned it over.

Ryan Schwieger made the Panthers pay with a 3-ball at the 13:16 mark. He did it again about 3 ½ minutes after the lead was trimmed to nine. That initiated a game-ending 22-8 burst.

Norris finished with a game-high 19 on 7 of 10 shooting, while Marquise Kennedy delivered 13 points and Schwieger supplied 12. Loyola’s bench boasted a 35-7 advantage in scoring.

Drake 79, Missouri State 78

MVC Freshman of the Year Tucker DeVries coolly canned two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in overtime as the third-seeded Bulldogs edged the No. 2 Bears in the tournament’s best game.

After Gaige Prim muscled home a layup to give Missouri State (23-10) the lead with 9.6 seconds remaining, DeVries drove down the left side and drew a blocking foul from Isiaih Mosley as he missed a runner.

The Bears actually got a decent shot off when Prim’s full-court pass found Donovan Clay in the right corner, but his fallaway 3 banged off the front rim at the horn.

DeVries finished with 23 points for Drake (24-9), leading four players in double figures. The Bulldogs made just 40.6 percent of their field goals but committed only five turnovers.

Mosley pumped in a game-high 27 for Missouri State while playing the full 45 minutes. The Bears are likely headed for the NIT.

