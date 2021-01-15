As pro teams nix Native American mascots, will Southern Illinois schools consider change?

Jimmy Dean, who served as Johnston City's mayor from 1989 to 1993 before transitioning to serve on the town's school board, said he's never heard complaints about the school's nickname and would not vote to change it.

“I think our country has more important pressing needs than mascot nicknames,” Dean said. “I don’t think the Johnston City mascot has ever been brought up at a school board meeting and I would decline it if it ever was. Johnston City doesn’t have any Native Americans, as far as I know, and if someone did complain I think they would want to stir something up.”

In May of 1838, the U.S. government began its effort to forcibly evict more than 16,000 Cherokee people from their homelands in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia. They passed through Illinois on their journey west to Oklahoma in what became known as the "Trail of Tears." There are historical markers commemorating that deadly journey in Union, Johnson, Pope and Alexander counties.

Dr. Gray Whaley is an associate professor at Southern Illinois University who has focused on Native American history since receiving his Ph.D. at the University of Oregon in 2002. He believes it’s time for schools to find more socially appropriate and respectful mascots, he said.