As pro teams nix Native American mascots, will Southern Illinois schools consider change?

In the wake of racial justice protests that swept the country after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody this past year, some major league sports teams have changed names and dropped mascots that caricature Native American culture.
In Southern Illinois, high school teams using similar names and imagery say they're not planning to follow the pros' lead.
The Washington Football Team dropped its longtime name — a racial slur — and mascot in July. That same moniker is still in use at Shawnee Junior-Senior High School in Wolf Lake.
Shawnee head baseball coach T.C. Schaefer says the school isn't planning to make any changes.
“We’re still considered the Redskins, but instead of having a man wearing a headdress as our logo, we have since replaced the head with the letter S,” Schaefer said, comparing Shawnee’s former logo to the Chicago Blackhawks’ logo that depicts the head of a Native American wearing face paint and a feather headdress.
Du Quoin High School shares the same “Indian” mascot and team name that the Cleveland Major League Baseball team announced in December it would retire. The Cleveland team announced its longtime team name and mascot, Chief Wahoo, could be replaced as soon as 2022.
Du Quoin’s mascot is a Native American caricature running with a tomahawk named “DQ Joe.” Du Quoin athletic director and football coach Derek Beard pointed to Du Quoin’s rich history as something to be proud of. The town received its name from Chief Jean Baptiste Du Quoin — sometimes written as “DuCoigne” — who was head of the Tamaroa people, Beard said.
Even with the recent changes at the professional level, Beard noted he hasn’t heard concerns over the current mascot from students, parents or other members of the community.
“We haven’t had anyone in our community step up with a problem regarding the Indian mascot,” Beard said. “I can recall a lady who graduated in the '60s that moved to Minnesota after school and wrote a letter to the editor last year,” he said, referring to 1964 DQHS alum Martha Malan, who called on the school to retire the caricature of "DQ Joe" in a letter to the editor of the Du Quoin Call in July.
"We have moved beyond that kind of casual, perhaps unconscious, racism. It's time to remove the offensive, embarrassing symbol," Malan wrote.
Beard said the school should keep its mascot, which he said he believes still honors Du Quoin’s history.
“I certainly hope the school mascot doesn’t change,” Beard said. “If you get rid of the Indian mascot, then you get rid of some of Du Quoin’s history.”
Johnston City High School, which also uses the team name "Indians," was spotlighted on WSIL-TV last February when school superintendent Kathy Clark spoke with Channel 3 news in an interview regarding Illinois House Bill 4783, which would prohibit the use of Native American logos and mascots by schools unless specific conditions are met. The bill’s last action came on Feb. 10, 2020, when it was filed by Rep. Maurice A. West II.
If Illinois adopts the bill, HB4783 would require schools to receive written consent from a Native American tribe in order to use Native American symbolism as mascots or logos. It would also require schools to conduct a school-wide program on Native American culture, offer a course of study to students outlining Native American contributions to society, and then file an annual report with the State Board of Education detailing their academic programs.
HB4783 also states that if schools fail to comply with this prohibition, then the penalty for noncompliance would result in ineligibility to play in playoff games.
JCHS Principal Josh Pietrantoni discussed how it would feel seeing Johnston City’s 80-year-old mascot retired.
“Indians are a part of our community,” Pietrantoni said. “A community that feels strong and supports our mascot. We’ve addressed the possibility of it changing, but our stance is to maintain that mascot and honor those that take pride in supporting it.
“I’d say 99% of our students love the mascot. They take pride in the fact that they are honoring something bigger than themselves.”
The Johnston City basketball team has the word “tribe” stitched on their jerseys, which Pietrantoni says is a point of pride his students like to wear. When the team breaks down its huddles, it’s known as a Tribe Break in Johnston City, which the team has been doing since 2008.
Jimmy Dean, who served as Johnston City's mayor from 1989 to 1993 before transitioning to serve on the town's school board, said he's never heard complaints about the school's nickname and would not vote to change it.
“I think our country has more important pressing needs than mascot nicknames,” Dean said. “I don’t think the Johnston City mascot has ever been brought up at a school board meeting and I would decline it if it ever was. Johnston City doesn’t have any Native Americans, as far as I know, and if someone did complain I think they would want to stir something up.”
In May of 1838, the U.S. government began its effort to forcibly evict more than 16,000 Cherokee people from their homelands in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia. They passed through Illinois on their journey west to Oklahoma in what became known as the "Trail of Tears." There are historical markers commemorating that deadly journey in Union, Johnson, Pope and Alexander counties.
Dr. Gray Whaley is an associate professor at Southern Illinois University who has focused on Native American history since receiving his Ph.D. at the University of Oregon in 2002. He believes it’s time for schools to find more socially appropriate and respectful mascots, he said.
“I don't support schools using Native American mascots except in rare circumstances such as when the school is an Indian school or when a school receives explicit terms of use from a federally recognized tribe,” Whaley wrote in an email to The Southern. “The claim of honoring is a time-tested response from those trying to defend the status quo whether the subject is mascots, monuments, or other related issues, but that claim is at best lazy, ignorant and arrogant, and, at worst, white supremacist.”
Whaley said he has talked with students, sports fans and media outlets about Native American history since the mid-1990s. He recalled one of his most recent interviews about Chester students using the Trail of Tears as a joke for their homecoming float, "Field of Tears," in 2018 against the aforementioned JCHS Indians.
“Most recently, I spoke with a TV reporter and one of the issues was how a competing school staged a mock scalping of the Johnson City Indians,” Whaley wrote in his email. “A disgusted alum sent me pictures he took of the parade floats, and the school administrators did nothing when he complained to them.
“This element is one that JC will probably claim as not being under their control because it was students from the other school, but it happens all over the country all the time, and it is a direct result of the decision to use the Indian team name and the larger ignorance in our society about such usage.”
Illinois High School Association Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha wrote in an email to The Southern that “IHSA by-laws do not cover school mascots or nicknames, as that remains a local school decision.”
