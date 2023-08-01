John Homan Prep Sports Reporter Follow John Homan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The news stunned me. I thought to myself, “Not again!”

Another young man cut down in his prime – this time, it would appear the death was the result of an ongoing medical condition.

Does it really matter how it happened?

Ashton Smith, a 24-year-old catcher with the Thrillville Thrillbillies Prospect League team in Marion, was found dead at his home in Du Quoin Monday, July 24.

Smith is the third athlete to die unexpectedly in just a little over a year’s time. The first gut punch came in May 2022 when 20-year-old Chance Karnes of Herrin, a former quarterback for the Tigers and a cowboy with a promising future with horses, was killed in a car accident after attending a wedding.

The second body blow was when former Marion High School baseball player – Trace Bittle – died from injuries sustained in a car accident in November of last year. Bittle was only 18.

Losing Smith just adds to the heartbreak.

Although I didn’t know Ashton well, I was fortunate enough to have interviewed him the week before his death with plans to write a feature story on him.

Unfortunately, that story did not happen, but I thought family and friends might like to know a little about our conversation.

Smith was such an insightful, upbeat young man. He was quick to dole out credit to others, rather than speak highly of himself. He was a team-first kind of guy, which is exactly why manager Ralph Santana chose him as a team leader. I could tell right away that this ballplayer was more than a good teammate. He would be a success in life.

Smith told me that he had really enjoyed his time with the Thrillbillies this summer. He said that everyone on the team got along well with one another, describing his teammates as “a lot of hard workers with a great coaching staff.”

He said he had made new friends and relished the day-in, day-out competition of the Prospect League, a higher level of competition than he had faced at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky the last two years.

Smith added that he had the luxury of playing more baseball than he had ever imagined when he was growing up in Du Quoin.

And he was strongly considering coaching baseball in the not-too-distant future. But his immediate plan was to go back to school to get his master’s degree in business. Baseball coaching could wait until he had completed that goal, Smith said.

Asked why it was important to him to play this summer since his college eligibility had expired, Smith said he just wanted one final summer of competing in the game that he loved the most and the Thrillbillies made that possible for him.

“Just having the chance to play back home in front of my family—giving them the chance to see me play. That was something I couldn’t pass up,” he said.

Mission accomplished, Ashton. You did yourself proud. Like others who made a difference on this earth in the short time they were here, you will be remembered affectionately.

SATURDAY REMEMBRANCE

Smith’s life will be celebrated throughout the night this Saturday at Marion Stadium when the Thrillbillies play host to the Jackson Rockabillys in the regular season finale.

It is also Fan Appreciation Night with prizes awarded to the first 500 in line at the gate. Game time is set for 6:15 p.m. with gates opening at 5:15 p.m. One fan will win $5,000.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling the box office at the stadium at 618-998-8499.

MORE THRILLBILLIES

Bittle’s life will be recognized Friday at the ballpark as part of “Big Nasty” night.

Nicknamed “Big Nasty” from an early age, Bittle was a 2022 MHS grad and athlete with a dream of creating his own hunting apparel.

After his unexpected death, his family is making his dream come true while helping students pursue their dreams through the Trace Bittle Scholarship Fund.

There will be Limited Edition, Multi-Cam black team jerseys available for bidding at a silent auction to help raise money for the scholarship fund. There will also be entertainment and games planned throughout the night. There will be a free gift to the first 500 fans through the gate courtesy of The Face Outfitters, including a postgame fireworks show.

The gate opens at 5:45 p.m. with the game against the Rockabillys starting at 6:45.

CLARIFICATION

I was notified that there was a mistake with the printing of the article on the All-South baseball team featuring local players last week. Murphysboro High School’s Matthew Kennedy was mistakenly listed as a junior.

He is in fact a graduated senior and will attend the Sewanee – The University of the South—in Sewanee, Tennessee this fall.