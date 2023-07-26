Try as he might, Ralph Santana couldn’t stop the tears from flowing Monday just hours after learning that one of his favorite players – Virgil Ashton Smith – had unexpectedly died of complications from a medical condition.

Santana, who manages the Thrillbillies summer league baseball team in Marion, was trying to make sense of Smith’s passing, and not surprisingly, couldn’t do so.

“It’s tough,” he said shortly after the decision was made to cancel Monday’s home game with the Alton River Dragons.

Smith, one of the oldest players on the team, having graduated from Bellarmine University in Louisville, was a team captain and one of the Thrillbillies’ catchers. He was batting a respectable .254 with 16 hits in 19 games played this summer.

“You develop a special bond with the players, especially with those from around here – young men who you’ve watched play since middle-school ball,” Santana said. “I just loved the kid (Smith) because of how passionate and hard-nosed he was for the game. He reminded me so much of myself.”

Santana said losing Smith at such a young age will be tough to deal with moving forward.

“This kid was going to be a great one,” Santana said. “Not a good one, a great one. That’s why something like his passing is so unfair. This is the first time I’ve ever had to deal with something like this, and I hope it’s the last. It’s hard to put into words how I feel. The best thing I can say is that I loved Ashton Smith.”

Santana said Smith had a hit in Sunday night’s win over Springfield and caught a rock solid game.

“Typical hard-nosed Ashton,” Santana said. “We bickered back-and-forth about pitch calling. I loved that about him. He never backed down from a conversation with me if he thought he was right. That’s how bad he wanted to win and that’s what this game is all about. He won that game for us Sunday. He absolutely did that. We’re really going to miss having him around here.”

Santana said Smith’s plan was to coach baseball as soon as his playing career ended.

“We need guys like Ashton coaching young kids,” the former Southern Illinois Miners standout said. “Ashton knew about hard work and dedication to the game. He knew the mindset needed to be successful because his road to college ball and playing here with us (Thrillbillies) was not an easy one. He came back from two surgeries and still managed to play Division I baseball. I couldn’t be prouder of what that young man accomplished.”

Du Quoin High School Athletic Director Derek Beard said Smith was a three-sport athlete for the Indians, competing in football, basketball and baseball. He graduated in 2018.

“Ashton was a great young man who came from a great family,” Beard said. “He had a strong personality and was always a pleasure to be around. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He will be missed by everyone.”

Alex Zimmerman was a teammate of Smith’s both in high school and with the Thrillbillies.

“Ashton was the type of player, that with the game on the line, he is the catcher I would want in the game,” Zimmerman said. “He wasn’t going to back down to any challenge. He was a bulldog back there behind the plate.”

Zimmerman said he had known Smith since he was 9 or 10 years old.

“He was a couple of classes ahead of me in high school and was always a standout player, as well as a friend and mentor to me,” Zimmerman said. “He taught me a lot of little things about the game of baseball and helped me mature as a player. We were driving together to a lot of the games this summer and had gotten a lot closer as friends. So, this is extra tough for me.”

Zimmerman said that because he and his fellow teammates know the kind of competitor Smith was, they know he wouldn’t want them to shy away from the task of winning a league championship this summer.

“Ashton always talked about how he wanted to end his career on top,” said Zimmerman, a sophomore at McKendree University this fall. “It is my hope that we can win these last few games of the regular season and then a championship because that’s what he wanted.”

Zimmerman said it will take time before it sinks in that Smith is gone.

“It really hit home just a little bit ago that last night (Sunday’s win over Springfield) was my last game with him. At least we got to play together one last time. He even dropped me off at my house last night, so … it’s really tough and unexpected.”

Marion High School baseball coach Kyle Geiger, who coached Smith at Du Quoin, was disturbed with the news.

“Obviously, it’s heartbreaking for the family, the community, and Southern Illinois,” he said. “He had a major influence on a lot of people’s lives. At first, I didn’t want to believe it. I waited for that final confirmation on social media and it felt like a gut punch. Something like this is always tough.”

Geiger added that Smith was a special player for the Indians.

“I was the JV baseball coach at Du Quoin during Ashton’s freshman year,” Geiger said. “He moved up to varsity as a sophomore and was a two-year All-Conference and All-South performer for us.

“His senior year was my first year as varsity head coach,” Geiger continued. “I remember Ashton having a strong work ethic. He was constantly trying to get better. He was so into baseball. He would get mad at himself if he made a mistake. I guess you could say he was a perfectionist and baseball was the sport where he shined the brightest.”

Geiger said that despite his push to succeed individually, Smith never lost touch with the importance of helping his teammates.

“He impacted others through leadership,” Geiger said. “His love for the game was above and beyond average players. He wanted to play this game as long as he possibly could, and I think he achieved that goal.”

A GoFundMe account has been established by Smith’s cousin, Kaijah Weller, on behalf of Karly Sims, to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses. About $6,000 had been raised at 9 p.m. Tuesday with a goal of $15,000.