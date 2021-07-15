Back by popular demand: American flat track racing returns to Du Quoin

Known as America’s original extreme sport, motorcycle racing has a wide fanbase of generations of participants, who refer to the staging area where they can meet riders and see motorcycles being prepped before the race, as the “paddock.”

But, it is the wide, clay oval mile track that has made Du Quoin a prime choice for flat track motorcycle racing through the decades.

In addition to the pro-racing main event on Saturday, dozens of classes of AMA National Championship Amateur racing will also be taking place at Du Quoin, concluding Tuesday July 21.

“For amateur racers it’s the highlight of their year, to race on the Du Quoin Mile, in the coliseum and shorter track out front. Annually, we have racers from Australia, Belgium, Japan, Brazil and Europe,” said Steve Nace, who directs the multi-day affiliated races Thursday through Tuesday.

Estimates from Nace were nearly 800 pre-entries, with expectations close to 1,000 race participants, in various classes that attract riders from 4 to over 70 years old, riding modern and vintage bikes dating back to the 1940’s.

According to Nace, who is a veteran of many decades in the sport, “This is the biggest amateur flat track event in the world. They come here to race against the best.”