Back by popular demand: American flat track racing returns to Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Motorcycle racing is returning to the Southern Illinois Center and Du Quoin State Fairgrounds oval track with a series of professional, amateur, youth, and vintage dirt track events throughout this weekend.
On Saturday, NBC Sports Network will broadcast live action to fans everywhere as the stars of professional flat track racing compete in the Du Quoin Mile presented by Black Diamond Harley Davidson of Marion.
The roots of Du Quoin “Magic Mile” history run deep into the heart of Southern Illinois racing culture.
Evolving along with local contests of two-wheeled speed and agility in towns across the heartland, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) staged regional amateur and national professional competitions at Du Quoin State Fair “Magic Mile,” from post-war times until 2005.
In the 1940s, American Auto Club racing emerged providing entertainment for bustling Southern Illinois mining towns. But it was the Hambletonian Stake for three-year old trotters, the world’s richest and most prestigious harness race in the world, that put Du Quoin’s track on the map back in 1957.
Later, the home of the World Trotting Derby, the State Fairgrounds’ graceful colonial revival stables with their spanning paddock wings, retain much of its equestrian racing heritage.
Known as America’s original extreme sport, motorcycle racing has a wide fanbase of generations of participants, who refer to the staging area where they can meet riders and see motorcycles being prepped before the race, as the “paddock.”
But, it is the wide, clay oval mile track that has made Du Quoin a prime choice for flat track motorcycle racing through the decades.
In addition to the pro-racing main event on Saturday, dozens of classes of AMA National Championship Amateur racing will also be taking place at Du Quoin, concluding Tuesday July 21.
“For amateur racers it’s the highlight of their year, to race on the Du Quoin Mile, in the coliseum and shorter track out front. Annually, we have racers from Australia, Belgium, Japan, Brazil and Europe,” said Steve Nace, who directs the multi-day affiliated races Thursday through Tuesday.
Estimates from Nace were nearly 800 pre-entries, with expectations close to 1,000 race participants, in various classes that attract riders from 4 to over 70 years old, riding modern and vintage bikes dating back to the 1940’s.
According to Nace, who is a veteran of many decades in the sport, “This is the biggest amateur flat track event in the world. They come here to race against the best.”
The core of the program is Saturday’s premiere AFT racing where several professional Illinois racers will face off against competitors at heart-thumping speeds reaching 140 miles per hour.
For these racers and dozens of others from throughout the country, the ultimate prize is winning the most cumulative points in the 17-race series, to be ranked 2021 Grand National Champion in one of three classes: Super twins 750cc, Singles 450cc, and production twins 750cc.
Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, has much on his mind as race promoter arranging for dirt track prep, advertising logistics, sponsors and ticket sales for the 14,000-seat Grandstand.
For 2021, the AFT schedule includes Joliet, Du Quoin and the long-standing Labor Day Springfield Mile as the only Illinois stops on its summer series, which is staged at similar track venues from California to New York.
“I think we will have racers representing 15-20 states, and from as far away as Australia," Sargent said.
Black Diamond Harley Davidson of Marion and Venegoni Distributing of Christopher are local event sponsors for Saturday’s event along with AFT national series sponsors, Progressive Insurance and Mission Foods.
The economic impact of this weekend for the vendors, riders, ticket revenues and the motorcycle enthusiasts could be significant for Southern Illinois, according to Sargent, who has a long history directing car racing during the Du Quoin State Fair.
“The fairgrounds are well known for amenities like spacious parking, camping and shower facilities that are available for fans and participants," he said.
AFT Twins 2015 champ, Bryan Smith and second place finisher Jared Mees, will take to the track in hopes of defending their reign over The Magic Mile.
Also joining Smith and Mees at the famous mile will be local hero and defending AFT Singles National Champion, 18-year-old Dallas Daniels, of Mattoon.
Other Illinois pro-riders who will compete on Saturday include 17-year-old Aiden Roosevans, of O’Fallon; 22-year-old Cole Zabala, of Collinsville; 30-year-old Jeffrey Carver, of Alton; and 35-year-old Rob Pearson, of Mossville.
Want to go?
The State Fairgrounds track facilities opened up to riders and spectators on Thursday and remain open on Friday, Sunday and Monday for amateur AMA vintage and national racing each day at 10 a.m., with a $15 gate fee. On Saturday, ticket prices range from $35 and up, with discounted tickets for military.
For the main Saturday event, the Grandstand will open at 3 p.m., with hot laps starting at that time. Opening ceremonies start at 6:20 p.m., with racing to follow at 6:30 p.m.
From 7:30 to 8:15 p.m., a free "fan walk" around the AFT Paddock will allow fans to get a better glimpse of the riders and equipment in competition.
Tickets for this thrilling night of action are on sale now at americanflattrack.com, trackenterprises.com, and will also be available at the gate on premiere race day this Saturday.
