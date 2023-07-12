Jack Ford spent his freshman and sophomore seasons as the backup catcher on the Harrisburg High School baseball team, but as a first-time starter in the spring he became one of the best catchers and hitters in the region.

Ford was that and more for his American Legion summer team Harrisburg Post 167.

“2023 has been a very good year for me,” Ford said. "I finished the high school season hitting the ball well and almost immediately starting playing American Legion summer ball and my batting remained consistent.”

After playing behind senior Krayton Morse his freshman year and senior Bryant Lester as a sophomore, Ford earned the job in the spring and justified Hall of Fame coach Jay Thompson’s belief in his abilities both at the plate and in the field.

After the first 13 games of the high school season Ford was batting .229, but after taking some sage advice he turned things around in a big way over the last 22 games. Ford lead the Bulldogs with a .515 batting average to finish as the second leading batter and improved to .435.

“I was kind of tight up at the plate - wasn’t too relaxed - at the beginning of the season, but my batting turned around on Saturday against Ham Co.,” Ford said. “After we faced Marion, my grandpa told me to play loose and I was like, ‘Well, if I hadn’t thought of that already, duh’. I put some thought to it and he was right. Everything went up from there.”

After being mired in an 8-for-35 slump from game one and going 0-for-5 against Benton and Marion, Ford broke out of his slump with three hits in three at-bats against the Foxes.

That started a 10-game hit streak during which Ford had multiple hits eight times, including three hits in five of those games. He finished strong with only four games out of the final 22 where he didn’t get a hit. In three of those games, he scored four runs by reaching base on two walks, an error and by beating out a dropped third strike.

“I try to not think about much when I’m at the plate,” Ford said. “When I’m in a streak I do try to keep a level head by keeping an 0-for-something approach just as if I was hitting bad. I take the same approach every time.”

Behind the plate Ford caught for 212 innings and finished with a .982 fielding average with only five errors and two passed balls in 277 total chances. He also threw out nine runners attempting to steal and picked off two runners.

“I thought Jack was our most improved player,” said Thompson. “He started somewhat slowly, but by the middle of the year he was very, very good for us and became a real offensive threat. He improved his defense tremendously.”

Harrisburg Post 167 finished its regular season Sunday with a good showing at the Danville Post 210 wood bat tournament. The Burg, which is the team’s nickname, won their first two games to advance to championship Sunday, but lost the semifinal game to the host team Danville to finish with a 23-5 record.

Ford started 26 of the 28 games and got a hit in 19 games. He pinch-hit in one game where he failed to get a hit. In three of the seven games he was held hitless, he had an RBI on two sacrifice flies and hitting into a fielder’s choice. In a fourth game he scored a run after being hit by a pitch.

“Last year was my first time playing American Legion and my first time starting and I think I led the team in batting average,” Ford said.

Ford’s transition to summer ball was seamless, leading Post 167 in hits with 31 and singles with 28. He also finished tied for second in RBIs with 14 and in on-base percentage at .426, fourth in batting average at .369 and sixth in runs scored with 16.

“I like to compete and do my job for the most part,” Ford said. “It gives me a little bit of an extra challenge with runners in scoring position.”

Ford was also first on the team to reach base on an error with seven and second being hit by a pitch with five. He was solid protecting the plate, and struck out only eight times in 84 at-bats. On the base paths he stole three bases in four attempts.

Ford continued his strong defensive play, committing just five errors in 182 total chances with just four passed balls. In 144.1 innings behind the plate, he finished with a .973 fielding percentage.

“The biggest thing about catching is helping your pitcher out by trying to get them in the right mindset,” Ford said. “Framing pitches is really important. As far as calling pitches the coach calls them in high school, but here I’m calling the pitches. Before every game, if it’s a new guy, I would ask them what their favorite pitches to throw in certain situations like 0-2 or their favorite pitches in general. I pick the rest up warming up in the bullpen and in the games.”

Ford was good with runners on base, throwing out 10 runners attempting to steal and picking off two. He finished with 21 assists.

“I really like to catch runners slacking,” Ford said. “If I see someone out at second or first that’s not paying attention and are too far off base, that’s the perfect time to throw it down.”

Ford got a chance to pitch this season and made a relief appearance against Carmi on July 3.

“I’m not a pitcher - I hadn’t pitched since sixth grade travel ball,” Ford said. “I basically just begged our coach, Cody. We were up by a good amount of runs and I was like, ‘Coach, you got to put me in on the mound.’ He gave in eventually. I gave up no runs on one hit and a walk and I also got a strikeout.”

It was a family member that proved to be the emphasis for becoming a catcher very early in his athletic career.

“I was an outfielder my first-grade year and then I saw my sister catch when she used to play softball and I said, ‘Huh, she gets the ball every play and that looks like fun - I’m going to do that,’ and I’ve been doing that ever since,” Ford said.