American Legion Baseball | Harrisburg opens the season with lofty expectations

The Harrisburg Post 167 American Legion baseball team's season opener against Murphysboro might have been postponed in the middle of the game due to weather, but it won’t put a damper on head coach Cody Hall’s excitement for the upcoming year.

Harrisburg is coming off a 5th Division Championship in 2021, a season Hall said was “probably our best season in 30 years.” That has created a lot of excitement for the 2022 campaign, but also higher expectations.

“Our expectations are to get back to the state tournament and my true expectation is to go out and win a state title,” Hall said. “Every year we keep progressing and getting a little bit better and further into the season. With the team we’ve got this year, I think the expectation is to definitely go and not just compete but to win the whole thing.”

It’s a team that boasts seven future college baseball players and Peyton Arnold who currently pitches for Southeastern Illinois College, creating what Hall called “a lot of veteran leadership.” While the majority of the team is from Harrisburg High School, there’s a handful of guys from other schools as well and they all share at least one thing in common – their high school season didn’t last as long as they’d wanted.

“This is a good opportunity to bounce back, have a little chip on their shoulder and try to go out as they want to,” Hall said. “The Harrisburg boys I know are ready to go and always have that edge. They’re used to having that target on their backs with all the success they’ve had under Jay Thompson. I think these other guys are starting to mesh in as well.”

The ambition Hall has for the season can be seen in Post 167’s loaded schedule. Harrisburg is scheduled for 34 regular season games including tournaments in Omaha, Nebraska and in Owensboro and Danville Kentucky. That Omaha tournament, in particular, is a huge opportunity for Harrisburg. Not only will it play against some of the best teams in the country, the tournament also runs alongside the College World Series so the players will get to see the best college baseball in the nation as well.

“A place like Omaha is a once in a lifetime experience – getting to see the premier college baseball and seeing what they’d like to be down the road and where they could be,” Hall said. “That experience is one of itself and those other experiences – getting to play in that postseason environment and playing the best competition that we can find. It’s an honor to be invited to such a premier tournament.”

He added that the tournament isn’t just a good opportunity for the kids while they play, but it also could help prepare them for what he hopes is a deep postseason run.

“They’re great builders for the postseason and we’re fortunate to get to go to them and get that under our belt. Hopefully go into the postseason with that edge that other teams might not have,” he said. “We’re trying to find any edge we can – even going to Danville and playing against a former state champion and region qualifier. We’re excited about the opportunity to do those things and compete and get ready for the postseason.”

Like all things in Legion Baseball, those tournaments are great developmental opportunities. But, also like all things Legion ball, the goal is still to win.

“When you go to these things, you are trying to win. You’re going for the ultimate goal. But the experience they get out of those and the competition they’re playing is just building them up for down the road,” Hall said. “That’s what the summer is all about – developing kids and getting them ready for the upcoming spring season. My goal is that we’re going to develop, we’re going to compete but we’re also going to win.”

Hall said he believes Legion ball is on the rise in Harrisburg and in Southern Illinois and he’s hoping that his team’s success can help it grow faster.

“These boys getting to play Legion ball – you can’t beat it. Legion Baseball is on the rise in Harrisburg and hopefully in the area we can start building it a little more, getting more teams and more competition out there. That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “American Legion baseball is one of its own. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0