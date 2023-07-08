Harrisburg Post 167 American Legion baseball team seems to be on a path to reach the state tournament for the second time since 2021, but because of a player issue its season could end before the 24th District Tournament begins next week.

Post 167 is arguably one of the best if not the best in the 5th Division. On Wednesday night, Harrisburg beat the independent team Rend Lake Rascals in five-innings by an 11-1 score for its 20th win of the season to go with just three losses.

Post 167 is undefeated in the 24th District, beating Carmi Post 224, 16-0, sweeping the 25th District beating Murphysboro Post 127, 13-3, and Steeleville Post 480, 9-1. In addition, Post 167 also beat Rend Lake at the Steeleville round-robin, 5-4, last week.

The best outing for Post 167 came at the American Legion Battle of Omaha the last weekend of June.

“We played five teams from Nebraska, Sturgis from South Dakota, and a team from North Dakota - it was an awesome tournament,” said Post 167 coach Cody Hall. “We started out going 5-0 in pool play and won our bracket. We played the quarterfinals against Lincoln, Nebraska and beat them. We went up against Elkhorn North in the semifinals and ended up being beat in extra innings. We didn’t win the tournament, but we had a heck of a showing. We were the only Illinois team to make it to the Final Four. It was also cool we were able to go see the College World Series that weekend.”

On the loss side, Post 167 lost its opening game of the season June 2 to South Central, 11-5. Harrisburg’s second loss came to Post 17, Patriots 18U team, 5-4, on June 10; and its third to the (Elkhorn North) Equitable Bank Seniors ’23, 4-3, on June 25.

Post 167 excels in all three aspects of the game with a team batting average of .319, a team ERA of 1.762 and a team fielding average of .965 with only 22 errors on 624 total chances.

“Winning 20 games marked 51 wins for the Harrisburg kids on the team counting high school ball,” Hall said. “The goal for us is 30 and that is probably an achievable goal. We have a great lineup with great hitting, pitching and defense. When you put all three of those together your going to be pretty successful. There are zero weaknesses one through nine in the batting order and even guys coming off the bench. We are literally a juggernaut team.”

First baseman Braden Burtis leads the team with a .444 batting average with shortstop Peyton Bittle at .413.

“I was in a slump at the end of the high school season, but I’ve turned it around this summer,” Burtis said.

The next seven batters are all hitting over .300 led by leftfielder Parker Price at .383.

“I’m usually a good hitter - in high school I bat almost .500,” Price said. “I started out kind of slow, but about a week and a half before Omaha just everything clicked and the baseball started to fall into holes, so my confidence started to jump to the roof and I started having fun.”

The rest are second baseman Ethan Golish (.360), catcher Jack Ford (.333), rightfielder Nolan Hand (.318), Drew Vaughn (.308) pitcher Trey Cole (.302) and rightfielder Caleb Seibers (.300).

“I couldn’t hit much to start the season, but in Omaha I started to turn it around,” Golish said. “Mechanics wise I went home and worked on a lot of small things that I thought I was doing wrong and went into it with confidence in mind. The next game it was the confidence that turned things around.”

Third baseman Cooper Thompson (.268), designated hitter Ryian Calonne (.238) and centerfielder Brendan Bergan (.182) round out the players that have played 10 games or more.

Randy Fuqua, Jr. is batting .389 in seven games and Brady Jackson, who just recently has returned from an injury, has proven to be a clutch hitter having driven in four runs in seven games while batting .167.

Bittle and Golish lead the team with 14 RBIs with Thompson and Ford next with 13 followed by Cole, Hand, Seibers with 12 and Price with 11. Price leads with three home runs with Bittle next with two.

“I started out swinging the bat pretty well, but the last week or so I fell into a little rut,” Bittle said. “Then at Steeleville last week I was 0-for-6 on the day, but ran into one and hit a three-run homer and that got me going again. I’ve been swinging it well since then, including a home run against Rend Lake Wednesday.”

On the mound, Cole has been close to perfect, posting a 5-0 record with a sterling 0.00 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. Cole has made four starts and has two appearances out of the bullpen to earn the team’s only save.

“I know I can get the job done,” Cole said. “I have confidence in my stuff to get the batters out.”

Price has been almost as good with a 4-0 record in four starts and a 0.60 ERA in 23.1 innings pitched.

“My high school team wasn’t the best this spring - I pitched four no-hitters and we still lost,” Price said.

Thompson (1-1) is third in ERA at 0.88 with 16.1 innings pitched after five bullpen appearances and one start. Fuqua (1-1) has a 1.47 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched with one start and four appearances out of the bullpen. Seibers has made three starts with a 1.50 ERA in 14 innings pitched.

Burtis (1-0) has pitched in two games with one start and one bullpen appearance posting a 1.17 ERA in six innings pitched. Jackson (0-1) has made thee appearances out of the bullpen posting a 1.40 ERA in five innings pitched.

Noah Frailey (1-0) has pitched 20 innings in four starts and one appearance out of the bullpen with a 4.20 ERA.

Golish, Burtis, Price, Bergan, and Fuqua have committed no errors in 157 total chances.

Ford is a force behind the plate, having committed only three errors out of 155 total chances in 118.2 innings of work while throwing out nine base runners attempting to steal as well as picking off two base runners.

The American Legion rules state that players must play for the nearest Legion Post to their high school or home.

“We put our team together in the fall and with our past success guys wherever they are from who want to levitate to our team,” Hall said. “When they reach out to me I welcomed them with open arms knowing there was probably going to be a team that was closer to them. Those teams hadn’t reached out to these guys. I was told it was my job to let players know that this other post was going to have a team, but I don’t feel it’s my responsibility to talk for other coaches. I let the kids know this was going to be a thing and they needed to reach out to the coach or wait for a phone call or text. They never heard from them, so I let them play knowing there might be a chance there could be a release issue.”

The personnel issue comes down to signing players who weren’t given their release from those other teams.

“It’s a tough situation,” Hall said. “As of today the situation hasn’t been settled because I filed an appeal after they ruled we were ineligible for the playoffs last Friday. I think there is still a chance. I’m one of those guys who say never say never.”

Post 167 finishes the regular season schedule at a Danville Tournament with at least three games against Kokomo Post 6 19U Friday, Wayne Newton Post 346 from Terra Haute and Barrington Post 158 on Saturday. The championship will be played Sunday.

“I think this weekend we’ll have a firm answer of to where we stand and where we’re going to be at next week whether we’re at the district tournament or whether we’re playing in some tournament in St. Louis or Chicago,” Hall said. “Our season will not end next week. We still have a firm two weeks left. If anything else, we are registered to play in a tournament at Illinois State at the end of July. Hopefully people will come together and say this team needs to be competing for an American Legion state, regional and World Series championship. If you see this team it’s pretty good.”