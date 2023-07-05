HARRISBURG — Peyton Bittle got the game started with a bang, slamming the fourth pitch over the left field fence to lead Harrisburg Post 167 to an 11-1, five-inning win over the Rend Lake Rascals Wednesday night.

“It was a good game to get our guys some innings on the mound and get some bats going there to get us ready for the weekend at a tough Danville Tournament, it was a just a good overall outing by the whole team,” said Harrisburg coach Cody Hall. “When you can get 20 wins in a Legion season that’s pretty nice. The last time we won 20 with in 2021 when we went to state and finished with 31 wins.”

Harrisburg won its sixth straight game to improve to 20-3 on the season while the Rascals lost to Harrisburg for the second time in four days to fall to 6-5.

Post 167 starter Trey Cole (5-0) overcame control issues in the top of the first. After hitting the first batter and walking the second to get the first out on a swinging strike three on a 3-2 pitch and falling behind 0-2, Cole got out of the inning without a run and scored on a 6-3 double play.

Bittle opened the bottom of the frame hitting Charlie Houle’s 2-1 pitch on a rope over the left field fence. Houle then walked Parker Price and Price stole second to score when the ball rolled into outfield and the centerfielder let it get past him.

“He got ahead 0-1 and then spiked two off-speed, so I knew he was going to come back to the fastball,” Bittle said. “It was right where I like it and I timed it perfectly and pounded it good.”

Houle then mishandled back-to-back come-backers off the bat of Ethan Golish and Braden Burtis. Golish scored on a ground out to second by Cooper Thompson to make the score, 3-0.

After Cole set down the side in order in the top of the second, Post 167 scored a run on an error and added two more in the third on another groundout by Thompson and a wild pitch.

After the Rascals scored a run in the top of the fourth on a double play, Post 167 upped the lead to 9-1 on a two-run double by Golish with the bases loaded and no outs and on a balk.

“I hadn’t got a fastball all day, so I was sitting fastball because at some point they had to give me one,” Golish said. “Finally I got the fastball and didn’t miss it.”

Post 167 triggered the run-rule with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on two wild pitches.