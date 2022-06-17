American Legion Baseball | Harrisburg ready for excitement and challenges in Battle for Omaha

After this weekend’s slate of games, the Harrisburg Post 167 American Legion baseball team has a big trip ahead of it. At 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, the team will get back on a bus and make the eight-hour drive to Omaha, Neb. for the Battle for Omaha tournament which runs alongside the College World Series.

“They are as excited as it gets. It’s one of those things – when we got the invite back in July of last year, I think everybody was champing at the bit to be a part of the 2022 season,” head coach Cody Hall said about the trip. “Kids dream of playing at the College World Series and being able to be a part of it in some way – being able to go see a game is as close as it gets.”

One of Hall’s college assistant coaches, Brad Vanderglas, currently is an assistant on Notre Dame’s staff and the Fighting Irish are one of the final eight teams remaining. Hall said he’s hoping to set up something for his old coach to talk to his players.

“(They’ll) get to see a guy who’s played at that level and has coached at the junior college level and then worked his way up to crack into the Power Five level.”

The Harrisburg team will get to catch at least one CWS game on Wednesday when they arrive in Omaha, and Hall is definitely hoping the trip will be exciting and memorable for them, but he also doesn’t want them to lose sight of why they’re there.

“We’re fired up and excited to make the trip, but this will be a business-like trip for us. We’re on a mission ourselves to go out there and win baseball games,” he said.

And that’s bled over into his players’ mindsets.

“The College World Series is sick, but we’re going up there to win,” Jackson Pittman said. “We want to win the tournament.”

Harrisburg’s goal is to be playing in the American Legion World Series in July-August and Hall believes next week’s tournament will be a great step in achieving that goal.

“Expanding outside of the tri-state area and going against other Legion programs from places like Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee – they’re all represented in Omaha,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to go out and see where we stand against other programs who are fighting for the same opportunities we are. It’s going to be a great measure of where we stand right now and where we want to be at the end of July and early August.”

Hall is hoping that, even when his team isn’t on the diamond, there will be lessons to learn in Omaha from the CWS games.

“This gives them the insight of we’re going out there to watch it, but if you put in the work and the time, it’s possible to go out there and play in it. Our guys are going to get a first-hand look on what college baseball is really about and what it takes to get to Omaha and be one of the eight finalists,” he said. “It’s the Final Four in college basketball. It’s a great opportunity for these boys to get out there and see what it takes and motivate them.”

“You just go and see how those guys carry themselves and learn what you can,” Pittman added. “I’m a pitcher so you see how those guys react to things on the mound and then put that in my game.”

Harrisburg faced Murphysboro on Friday night in an nine-hour game and host Evansville on Saturday before preparing for the trip and Hall isn’t worried that his players may be overlooking those opponents with eyes set for Omaha.

“In the back of their minds, they’re itching to get on those vans and make the eight-hour drive to Omaha. I don’t think anything will change in our approach for today or tomorrow – they’re excited, I’m excited and I know our coaching staff is excited but I think we have to stay disciplined and with that one game at a time approach. This is a fun trip, a once in a lifetime trip.”

Pittman is definitely ready to watch his first CWS game, but then he also knows what’s at stake for his team.

“The College World Series is the first day we’re there, but then the rest of the time is about playing baseball,” he said. “So we want to go up there and have some fun and try to make a name for little Harrisburg”

