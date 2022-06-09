American Legion Baseball | Harrisburg remains undefeated with win over Newburgh

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Post 167 jumped ahead 4-0 and kept scoring to hold Newburgh Post 44 off and hand Newburgh, Indiana their first loss of the season 7-5 in a cross-state American Legion baseball game on the turf of Jay Thompson Field on Thursday evening.

“This game was definitely off the page of what we’ve been accustomed to first week of the season,” said Harrisburg coach Cody Hall. “We’ve been winning with lopsided scores, but tonight we needed a close game because moving forward we’re going to start seeing some teams that will really put some pressure on you. Tonight we took a punch and threw another punch right after, so we’re going to be able to answer back.”

Harrisburg (5-0) got good starting pitching from Ross Rider, who held Newburgh hitless and scoreless over the first three innings before Post 44 began to figure the right-hander out.

“Ross was really sharp in the first few innings and since he hadn’t pitched much so far I was very pleased with his outing,” Hall said.

Chance Moscardelli took over in the sixth with a 7-4 lead and gave up a run, but came out of the inning with the lead intact thanks to a double play from shortstop Cam Ande.

Gavin Smith pitched the seventh with a two-run lead and gave up a one-out base hit, but ended the game four pitches later by starting a double play on a comebacker that he threw to Ande at second who then relayed the ball to first to earn his first save of the season.

“Moscardelli finds ways to get out of jams and Smith is just a true competitor and will do anything to get the job done,” Hall said.

Rider (1-0) got off to a good start striking out the first batter on a called third strike and pitching around a hit batsman with two outs. In the second inning the right-hander hit the second batter, but stranded the runner at first on a pop out to center and a swinging third strike.

Harrisburg got on the board first in the bottom of the second thanks to some wildness by Zach York. After the right-hander gave up a one-out base hit to Luke Miller he walked Gavin Smith on five pitches and hit Logan Croley on his fourth pitch to load the bases.

Sam Endres drove in Miller on a sacrifice line drive to center which was also deep enough for Smith to tag and advance to third. Brendan Bergan then smacked York’s first pitch past the diving shortstop to center to drive in Smith for a 2-0 lead.

Post 167 doubled its lead in the third. Braden Burtis led off with a base hit to right center followed by Ethan Golish drawing a walk. One out later, York hit Miller to load the bases again.

After Smith hit a comebacker that forced Burtis at home plate, Croley grounded through the hole to left to scored Golish and Miller.

Newburgh (2-1) got those two runs back in the top of the fourth on a little luck, some help and some good hitting. After Carter Hood led off with a ground ball up the middle David Schultz hit a high fly ball that the leftfielder got lost in the sun allowing it to bounce off the fence for a double to put runners at second and third.

An error by the third baseman on a throw to first allowed Carter to score. After Schultz was thrown out at home on a rundown, Joe Pillow hit a line drive to right center to drive in the second run.

Harrisburg upped its lead in its half of the fourth with its third straight two-run inning. Hood replaced York on the mound and walked the first batter he faced Bergan on a 3-2 pitch and then hit Cam Ande on the first pitch. One out later, Golish tattooed a fastball past the third baseman to drive in both Bergan and Ande to up the lead to 6-2.

Post 44 cut the lead back to two in the fifth starting by loading the bases with no out on three consecutive hits. The first run scored on a sacrifice line drive to right field and the second on a base hit.

Harrisburg got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a leadoff double by Smith followed one out later on a hard hit through the box by Sam Endres.

Newburgh cut the lead again with a run in the top of the sixth against Chance Moscardelli. Connor Specht led off with a base hit past the third baseman and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly.

