American Legion Baseball | Midway through the season, Orient and Harrisburg are at the top

The 2022 American Legion baseball season has been cooking along despite rain, stifling heat, umpire health issues and availability, and the normal issues concerning player availability with summer jobs and other activities that local teams face every summer.

At the mid-point of the season, Orient Express Post 1961 and Harrisburg Post 167 are sitting at the top of their respective districts.

Post 1961 plays out of West Frankfort and plays in the 25th District. The Orient Express has jumped out to an 11-2 record.

“We’ve had a pretty productive season,” said Orient coach Mike Smith. “I just ask for hustle. Play the game hard. Play with emotion and play because you want to be there. When our pitching is on and we play defense we always give ourselves a chance to win. I’m somewhat surprised about how well we’ve started because we haven’t had everybody at every game with boys having jobs and with football and basketball taking up their time in the mornings a lot of times they show up tired, so I’m surprised, but I’m very happy with the effort.”

Smith has a deep pitching staff led by right-hander Lucas Whittington. The rest of the staff are right-handers Dawson Hill, Landon Croslin, Anthony Joyner, Jack Hogg, Tristan Green and Caden Clark and left-handers Preston King and Parker Price.

“We rely on every pitcher,” Smith said. “I would throw anybody against any team at any time.”

The everyday lineup has been Hogg behind the plate, King at first base, Hayden Minton at second base, Whittington at third base, Drew Smith at shortstop, Green in left field, Jaden Smilanich in center and Joyner in right field.

“We are really hitting the ball,” Smith said. “Smilanich, Smith, Hogg, Green, Whittington, Todd and Hill are all off to a great start. Defensively I use Joyner everywhere.”

While Orient has played 13 games, they have also had several games cancelled or postponed.

“We had some games that were cancelled early on because of rain and different things that we ended up scratching from the schedule,” Smith said. “As far as the heat I’ve scheduled some games later in the evening, so I could take care of the players’ health. We’ve also ran into umpire issues with some getting sick. I’m even having some issue scheduling umpires and it’s getting worse.”

Also in the 25th District, Murphysboro Post 127 (3-2) has fared well against both Orient and Harrisburg. Post 127 was leading Harrisburg 3-2 in the seventh inning in the opening game of the season before the game was suspended, but they then beat Harrisburg 8-5 last Friday.

Steeleville BBK Post 480 (2-5) lost its first four games before beating Rantoul, 11-3, at the Trenton Tournament and Trenton, 2-1, three days later at home. Thursday night after its game at Murphysboro was cancelled, they traveled to Farmington, MO and lost 7-4.

Harrisburg Post 167 is in the 24th District with Carmi Post 224 and Metropolis Post 306. Harrisburg is currently 12-4 after winning its first two games and then losing its next two at the Battle of Omaha tournament in Nebraska, which included a walk-off 3-2 loss to a Kansas team. Carmi is 4-7 while Metropolis is only playing the regular season and will not be participating in the playoffs.

“I really haven’t had any kind of issues with umpires,” said Harrisburg coach Cody Hall. “You’re going to always have last minute cancellations, but we’re fortunate enough that we have a good number of umpires in the Harrisburg region that are willing to come out at the last minute if we need them. With the heat these last couple weeks with record numbers for the month of June, we’ve been trying to adapt and adjust, but we haven’t changed much. We have kept the guys out of the heat as much as possible, but when it comes to game time we eliminate all the excuses because we know the other team is battling through the same conditions we are. We look at it this way, it’s hot, its summertime and we know what we are getting into and so we’re going to go about our business. It’s not fun playing in 90 plus degrees, especially in Southern Illinois with the humidity, but we embrace the fact we get to go out and play baseball for Post 167 and we’ve got a lot of people who support us and watch our games, so we’re not going to let the heat phase us.”

Harrisburg opened the season winning its first seven games after the first game of the season with Murphysboro was suspended.

“We have found ways to win games,” Hall said. “We have won close games and when we get the lead we stick with the lead. Our pitching has been excellent. Starters to our bullpen - really no complaints there. Our offense has been pretty much the same every outing.”

Harrisburg took a staff 2.02 ERA and a .376 batting average into the Battle of Omaha with seven players hitting over .400.

“Our offense has been really good - one through nine,” Hall said. “Jack Ford - a sophomore - has been unbelievable. Gavin Smith has pretty much put his name at the top of the order and you throw in Braden Burtis, Logan Croley and Ethan Golish. There are no holes in our lineup. The other teams aren’t going to be able to pitch around any kind of lineup we throw out there. We’ve been able to manufacture runs whether that’s getting the clutch hit or getting guys on base and taking the extra base. Look at our stolen bases. We are going to put pressure on any kind of defense or any kind of pitcher.”

The pitching staff is led by left-handers Jackson Pittman with a 1.16 ERA and Peyton Arnold at 1.40 and right-hander Chance Mascardelli at 1.75. The rest of the pitching staff are right-handers Gavin Smith, Drew Hawkins, Ross Rider, Brendan Bergan and Golish and left-hander Sam Endres.

The starting lineup has Ford and Croley catching with Burtis at first base, Golish at second, Smith at third, Cam Ande at shortstop, Blake Stacey in left, Pittman and Bergan in center with Riley King in right.

The post-season begins July 19 with the 5th Division tournament hosted by Harrisburg. The winner advances to the state championships July 27 in Aviston.

