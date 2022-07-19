American Legion Baseball | Murphysboro advances, Steeleville leaves it all on the field

WEST FRANKFORT — When Steeleville’s ninth man showed up at the ballpark Tuesday, almost 15 minutes before first pitch, it meant that the team’s season wasn’t over yet – but it also meant they’d have at most two more games left.

Murphysboro was going to advance to the 5th Division Tournament regardless of how the finals of the 25th District played out, but that didn’t mean Steeleville’s Legion team had nothing to play for.

“We knew coming in that this wasn’t going to be it for us and we decided that we were going to play absolutely hardnosed baseball, 100% from first pitch to last pitch,” Steeleville coach Stan Newby said following his team’s 4-2 win over Murphysboro to set up a second game Tuesday night. “So far, they haven’t disappointed.”

That bulldog mentality was on display on the mound from coach Newby’s son, Chase, as he was admittedly not feeling 100% (he estimated around 80%) but still threw an 80-pitch complete game, striking out 10, including punching out the side in the seventh inning.

“His velocity was down today,” coach Newby said, “but his control was a lot better and we’ll take the decreased velocity for improved control.”

Steeleville was helped out by a couple of mistakes from Murphysboro early in the game and some lucky batted-ball results. The first hit of the game came with two outs in the second inning when Kaleb Knop hit a slow roller to shortstop Dante Miner who made the tough play, but his throw pulled first baseman Ethan Ames off the bag. Gage Hasenmayer followed that up with a soft hit flair to center field that fell in the no man’s land between short, second and center. Avery Hamilton hit a grounder to Miner that should’ve ended the inning, but second baseman Liam Fox couldn’t squeeze the throw, loading the bases and setting up Landon Walters for an RBI single to break the scoring open.

“We’re in a 4-2 game and we didn’t play our best game,” Murphysboro coach Lamont Miner said. “We’re capable of getting it done, we just need to get it done.”

Coach Newby knew his team got those chances early, but was proud of his players for taking advantage of them.

“We’re not hitting the ball as well as we should be. We got fortunate that they made some mistakes early and we were able to capitalize. That’s not our case usually – we normally aren’t able to do that. Today, we actually capitalized on those mistakes and had good baserunning – had one fundamental mistake by missing a cut off, but other than it, it was a very clean baseball game.”

Murphysboro would take the lead in the bottom of the second, but wouldn’t score again – seeing multiple outs made on the basepaths while pitcher Oliver Kartje lost the strike zone briefly in the third to give the lead back to Steeleville. But, for coach Miner, it was the errors in the second and the missed opportunities with runners on that doomed his team.

“That’s the difference in the score of that game. We clean that up and don’t make one error and we win that game,” he said. “Or if we get a bunt down and get guys on second and third, next guy came up and hit a ball in the outfield and that scores a run. Those small things are things we have to do correctly.”

With the second game of the doubleheader largely irrelevant for the course of the season, Steeleville is using it as a last hurrah while Murphysboro is using it as a tune-up game for the Division Tournament.

“Right now, we’re all hands on deck pitching. As a coach knowing that this is our last game, I don’t have to manage pitch counts, I just have to manage our pitchers’ health,” Newby said. “We’re absolutely playing to win this game – taking out all the stops.”

“These guys are good. We beat them twice last week and I knew it would be another good game. This is a good tune up for us because facing the kind of pitching we just faced, that’s what we’ll see over there,” Miner added. “That’s what this game is about – we’re going to tighten things up and hopefully come out and get this one.

“This is a sharpening stone for us.”