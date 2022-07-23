American Legion Baseball | Murphysboro comes from behind to beat Harrisburg to open the 5th Division Tournament

HARRISBURG – Murphysboro Post 127 rallied for four runs in the fifth inning for a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the host team Harrisburg Post 167 in the second game of opening night of the American Legion 5th Division Baseball Tournament played at Jay Thompson Field on Friday.

“I’ll tell you what, Harrisburg is always tough and we’re playing on their home field,” said Murphysboro coach Lamonte Miner. “It wasn’t looking pretty good for us for a while, but when we got our opportunity, we put up a crooked number and that’s what we needed. My pitching allowed us to hold them down and get the victory. I’m proud of the boys for battling and staying in the game.”

In the first game, the Aviston Express Post 1239 (21-1) extended its winning streak to 18 straight games with a 6-0 win over Alton Post 126 (18-11). Murphysboro (7-4) and Aviston plays Saturday at 4 p.m. after Harrisburg (16-13) and Alton play in the first elimination game at 1 p.m. The winner of the first game and the loser of the 4 p.m. game will play at 7 p.m. in the second elimination game.

“We here and we’re going to play as hard as we can to try to get a victory every game,” Miner said. “There are some tough teams here and we have to play to play good baseball to win. As long as there is an out left in the game we’re battling. We’re going to battle to the very end – win, lose or draw.”

Ethan Ames pitched the first five innings, giving up two runs on two hits, five and two hit batsmen The left-hander finished with nine strikeouts. At the plate, Ames drove in the game-winning runs with a two-out triple.

“I never really considered myself in trouble,” Ames said. “I’m confident enough to think I can get out of it. My curveball was working off and on, but my change-up and fastball was there for me basically the whole game.”

Dayton Eaton took over the pitching duties in the sixth and with the help of catcher Hayden Rawls, throwing out a runner attempting to steal second, held onto the lead.

Eaton got off to a good start in the seventh, striking out the first batter on three pitches. However he hit the next two batters on the first pitch before getting the second out on another strikeout.

Jaeden Ripley was then called in from second base to face Ross Rider and hit him on his second pitch to load the bases, bringing Logan Croley to the plate with the tying run on second and the winning run at first.

Ripley fell behind 2-1 and evened it up with a swinging strike. With a full count, Croley hit a hit fly ball to medium right where Logan Heller easily made the catch to seal the win.

“We fought to the end getting the bases loaded in the seventh,” said Harrisburg coach Cody Hall. “Our guys never quit. It was not the start we wanted, but we’ve been there before with our backs against the wall and we’ve found a way to scratch our way out. We’re excited to come back out Saturday and hopefully win two games.”

Harrisburg had a great chance to take the lead in the first with a runner at third with no outs when Cam Ande was hit on the first pitch, bunted to second on the second pitch and stole third on the third pitch. But Ames stranded him there on a swinging strikeout followed by a walk and a comebacker.

Murphysboro put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second when Chance Moscardelli walked the leadoff batter Aaron Sanders. After he was moved to second on a ground ball to second, but he remained there when the right-hander struck out the next two batters.

Wildness and a slow ground ball in the top of the third gave Harrisburg the lead. Ames hit Jack Ford to get the rally started and then walked Luke Miller on four pitches. Braden Burtis then hit a slow ground ball to short, leaving the only play at second, but Sanders’ throw was late loading the bases, bringing Gavin Smith to the plate.

On the first pitch, Smith hit a bouncer to second allowing Ford to score from third base as he was thrown out at first to give Harrisburg the lead. Ames recovered, stranding the runners at second and third on a swinging third strike.

Harrisburg upped its lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth on a one-out double by Riley King that landed just in front of the left fielder and a two-out ground ball by Ande that just got past the second baseman.

Murphysboro got its first hit by luck in the bottom of the fourth when Rawls hit a high pop fly that the right fielder, second baseman and first baseman lost in the lights, allowing it to fall fair about five feet from the first base bag. But Moscardelli struck out the next two batters and ended the inning on a ground ball to second.

Harrisburg threatened to up their lead again in the top of the fifth when Ames issued back-to-back one-out walks and advanced the runners to second and third on a wild pitch when a curveball slipped out of his hand. After calling into the dugout for a rosin bag, he struck out the next two batters swinging.

“It was really hot out there and I couldn’t get any grip on my fastball or anything, so the rosin bag really saved the day,” Ames said. “My fastball was popping thanks to that rosin bag.”

The fifth inning started with Moscardelli giving up a leadoff base hit to Heller followed by a walk to Liam Fox and hitting Ripley to jam the sacks.

After a strikeout, Moscardelli uncorked a wild pitch that went back to the backstop and when the catcher threw to Moscardelli, he was spiked by Heller as he crossed the plate. During the confusion, the ball rolled away allowing Fox to round third and score to tie the game.

“It was a tough play and you don’t ever want to get spiked like that, “Hall said. “That one play changed the demeanor of the game.”

Noah Arnold relieved Moscardelli with Ripley at third and one out and struck out the batter he inherited. He then walked Rawls to put runners at the corners with Ames coming up.

On the first pitch Ames hit a line drive to left center that the center fielder almost got to, but the ball got behind him and rolled to the wall for a triple to clear the bases and give Murphysboro its first lead of the game, 4-2.

“I went up to the plate praying for a first pitch fastball and he gave it to me, so I smoked it,” Ames said. “I saw him dive and that it got past him and was thinking ‘I’ll get a triple out of this one’.”