American Legion Baseball | Murphysboro Post 127 loses to Alton Post 126, comes within three outs of first state berth since 2005

HARRISBURG – Murphysboro Post 127 led 1-0 heading into the seventh inning with just three outs between them and a berth to the American Legion Baseball State Tournament, but ran out of gas and gave up five runs to lose to Alton Post 126, 5-1, in the semifinals of the 5th Division Tournament Saturday evening at Jay Thompson Field.

“Close, but no cigar,” said Murphysboro coach Lamonte Miner. “Our hitting has been down the few games, but we still could have hit these guys and Aviston, too. One run is not enough going into the last inning and they found a way to make it work. My pitching was getting a little thin and they made some good plays when they had to and you can’t defend walks. When you walk guys and they get a hit, that’s how it happens.”

Alton (20-11) will play the Aviston Express Post 1239 (22-1) for the Division title Sunday with nothing on the line because both teams will advance to the state tournament and Aviston is the host of the state tournament, which allows them to get automatic berth.

“We last advanced to state in 2018,” said Alton coach Doug Booten. “We hosted it and got the automatic bid and finished second.”

Murphysboro (7-6) took the lead in the game in the third inning on a two-out wild pitch. With two outs, Peyton Austin singled to right and immediately stole second on the first pitch to Ethan Ames and three pitches later stole third and then scored on a wild pitch on ball four.

Alton was held to just five base runners over the first six innings by starter Dayton Eaton, who pitched the first five innings, giving up just two hits, two walks and a hit batsman. Mathew Kennedy relieved him in the sixth and struck out the side on 15 pitches.

However, Alton batted around in the seventh against Kennedy and Logan Heller, sending 11 men to the plate to score five runs on five hits and three walks to put the game away. Murphysboro went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

In the lead-up game, Aviston jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Murphysboro in the first inning on a pair of home runs and two singles. The first came with one out on a solo blast by Easton Rakers to left field. The second run scored on back-to-back singles by Nick Adcock and Hunter Sample. The second home run was another blast over the left field fence by Landon Geragosian with a runner on.

“This is the first time we’ve qualified for state in our history,” said Aviston coach Jason Rakers. “Credit to Murphysboro we hit a lot of balls, but they made plays to hold us to four runs.”

Jaeden Ripley recovered from the first inning, blanking Post 1239 for the next three innings and pitching around two-out back-to-back hits in the third and leadoff back-to-back hits in the fourth.

Hayden Rawls finished the game, also shutting out Aviston by pitching around five walks.

Murphysboro scored its run in the fifth when Rawls and Liam Fox led off with back-to-back base hits and two outs, with Rawls later scoring on a balk.

In the first game Saturday, Harrisburg was eliminated by Alton, 4-1. Post 167 was held to three hits – an RBI single by Logan Croley in the fourth, a one-out single by Gavin Smith in the sixth and a one-out bunt single by Jackson Pittman in the seventh.

Smith pitched six and a third innings, giving up two runs on four hits. The right-hander struck out six and walked two. The two runs came in the third inning on a leadoff double and a two-run home run by Geragosian one out later. Alton scored two runs in the top of the seventh against Jackson Pittman on two hits, a walk and an error.