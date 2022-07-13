American Legion Baseball | Murphysboro rallies in eighth to beat Steeleville

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro Post 127 rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to beat Steeleville Post 480, 5-4, in an American Legion 25th District baseball game at Chep Kessel Field inside Riverside Park on Wednesday.

“This is a nine-inning game,” said Murphysboro coach Lamonte Miner. “Our top of the lineup did their job to earn this win.”

Murphysboro improved to 4-2 on the season while Steeleville dropped to 4-7 and the two teams will be meet each other again in the postseason Friday when they play at Steeleville at 6 p.m. to open the 25th District Tournament.

“Kannon Walker went deep into the game, but he had to come out after six innings because of the pitch count,” said Steeleville coach Stan Newby. “That four run inning is kind of the theme of our season.”

After being stymied for the first seven innings, Murphysboro got the Steelville’s second pitcher fours runs on three consecutive hits with two outs, including a two-run home run by Aaron Sanders on his 18th birthday to retake the lead 5-3.

“I went to the box with an open mind,” Sanders said. “I was setting fastball and got fastball.”

Dylan Eaton came in to pitch the ninth and after giving up a run on an error and a seeing eye groundball took the advice of his coach after a conference on the mound and struck out the last two batters and got the final out on a deep fly ball to left to earn his third save of the season.

Steeleville loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first on a one-out single by Walker followed by a walk to Zach Mevert and one out later a walk to Lane Lazenby, but Oliver Kartje got out of the jam by getting Gage Hasemeyer to hit into an unassisted fielder’s choice.

Murphysboro took the lead in the bottom of the first when Walker hit Donte Miner on his first pitch and after Miner stole second and advanced to third on a fly ball to center by Hayden Rawls scored when Ethan Ames beat out a high hopper to deep short.

Steeleville put runners at second and third on a double over the centerfielder’s head by Walker followed by a bloop single to left by Mevert, who then stole second on the first pitch to Kaleb Knop with one out. Kartje got out the jam when shortstop Corbin Compardo snagged a line drive at his shoe.

Steeleville was threatening again in the fourth when the bottom two of the batting order reached base with two outs on a single into the gap in right center by Hunter Valleroy and Cale Newby followed with a bloop single to left.

Jacoby Gross loaded the bases when he beat out a slow roller to third which the shortstop fielded and didn’t throw. But Kartje got out of his third jam by getting Walker on a fly ball to right center.

Kartje finished his outing after the fourth with a 1-0 lead giving way to fellow right-hander Matthew Kennedy. Kartje gave up no runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Kennedy got into trouble immediately giving up a leadoff single to Mevert in the fifth. Mevert stole second and advanced to third and scored on a wild pitch to Lazenby with one out to tie the game.

Kennedy then walked Lazenby on five pitches, who stole second on a 1-2 pitch to Hasemeyer and advanced to third on a wild pitch two pitches later before he scored on a ground out to the shortstop to give Steeleville the lead.

Murphysboro threatened in the sixth when the ninth man in the batting order Jaeden Ripley, who had hit into a double play in the third, singled to right field on the first pitch. One out later, Rawls smacked the first pitch into the gap in the right field, but Newby made a sparkling diving catch and almost pulled off a double play at first, but the first baseman mishandled the throw.

Steeleville tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Kennedy hit Knop on a 0-1 pitch and he scored two outs later on a ground ball by Matt James, who had entered the game in the fifth at third base.