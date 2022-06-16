American Legion Baseball | Orient improves to 8-1 with win over Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Behind a combined one-hitter by Lucas Whittington and Dawson Hill, the Orient Express Post 1961 beat Post 127, 12-0, in an American Legion baseball game on a very muggy night at Chep Kessel Field on Thursday.

“We faced the minimum plus one – you can’t beat that,” said Orient coach Mike Smith. “As long as we play defense and our pitching is good then we can win because hitting comes and goes.”

Whittington (3-0) gave up the lone hit in the second inning with one out, but it took just one pitch for that runner to be erased with catcher Jack Hogg and shortstop Drew Smith doing the honors when Corbin Compardo was caught stealing.

“I couldn’t find my curveball there for awhile, but my fastball was doing the job,” Whittington said. “It was very hot and I’m not a fan of hot – I’d rather it be cold.”

Whittington retired the next seven batters in a row before being lifted after the first four innings. Hill came in and walked Ethan Ames to open the fifth, but retired the next three batters on ground balls, including two to Whittington, who had replaced at third.

Murphysboro (2-2) got off to a bad start with their starting pitcher Logan Heller giving up four runs on two hits, but the right-hander issued four of Post 147’s 11 walks and hit another batter.

“You can’t defend walks and errors always kill you,” said Murphysboro coach Lamonte Miner. “But when you give up 12 runs on six hits you can’t win baseball games.”

Oliver Kartje replaced him on the mound in the second and pitched into the fourth inning issuing five walks and also hitting a batter while giving up just one hit and four runs.

Grayson Guthman took over with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth and gave up four runs on two hits, two walks and the third hit batsman.

Orient (8-1) drew first blood when Heller walked Hogg and Tristan Green with two outs and Austin Todd tattooed a 1-2 pitch past the third baseman and into the left field corner for a double to clear the bases and give the Express a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Orient chased Heller in the second when Heller’s control problems continued with two consecutive walks with one out. Smith then hit a bouncer that got under the glove of the shortstop allowing both runners to score and Smith ended up at third on the throw to the plate to double the lead to 4-0 after an inning and a half.

Wildness struck again in the third when Kartje walked the first batter and after a pop out walked the next batter. Preston King made him pay with a ringing double into the gap in right center to clear the bases again and up the lead to 6-0.

The pattern continued in the fourth with Kartje hitting the first batter and walking the next two to load the bases. He was replaced by Guthman who got Whittington to hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice allowing a run to score.

Guthman then reloaded the bases by walking Anthony Joyner and one out later Jaden Smilanich doubled into the right center gap to clear the bases and up the lead to 12-0 and eventually trigger the run-rule.

