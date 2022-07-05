American Legion Baseball | Orient opens doubleheader with a 10-1 win over Vienna

WEST FRANKFORT — The Orient Express Post 1961 beat the Vienna Eagles, 10-1, on a one-hitter in the first game of a double header of an American Legion/High School Summer Team game Tuesday afternoon at Bill McKee Field.

“We’ve had some sickness – some COVID – and guys working every day with jobs, but the guys are in the fox hole and are going to fight until it’s over,” said Orient coach Mike Smith. “We were very productive at the plate with some good at-bats. We hit the ball to move runners and we played good defense. Our pitching was solid. We’re looking forward to more games the rest of the week.”

Orient improved to 16-3 on the season while Vienna dropped to 12-7 with the loss. Orient banged out 14 hits with two triples and three doubles with Caden Clark and Dawson Hill finishing with three hits each. Hill and Jack Hogg drove in two runs each.

“Clark was on fire,” Smith said. “He’s seeing the baseball well and he came in at the end throwing strikes, so he got to start the second game.”

Landon Croslin, Anthony Joyner and Clark combined to hold Vienna to just six base runners on one hit, five walks and a leadoff error.

“We are on pitch counts right now because we’ve got some games coming up in a couple days, so I’m holding guys down on pitches just using short sessions like bullpen sessions,” Smith said.

Vienna took advantage of a three-base error on a fly ball to center field off the bat of Jackson Ethridge to take a 1-0 in the first inning. After a walk Seth Hook hit into a 4-6 fielder’s choice to drive him home.

Croslin (1-0) settled down to retire the next two batters on a called third strike and a ground ball to short.

Orient tied the game in their half of the first on a leadoff walk to Drew Smith and a one-out ground ball to short by Hogg.

After Croslin set down the side in order in the second on 13 pitches with two strikeouts Orient took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Croslin led off drawing a walk, but he was erased when he was thrown out at the plate on a double by Clark. Jaden Smilanich followed with a triple over the head of the centerfielder to plate Croslin and he scored on a bad throw from the outfield to complete the play.

Croslin continued his dominance setting down the side in the third inning on 10 pitches and another two strikeouts. In the bottom of the frame Croslin helped himself figuratively, literally and figuratively again when the right-handed batter was at the plate with a runners at second and third and one out and a 0-2 count on him. The next pitch by Hook was in the dirt for a wild pitch allowing Tristan Green to score from third.

Two pitches later Croslin cranked one over the head of the centerfielder for a triple to score Austin Todd. He was replaced on the base paths with Raj Jenkins and he scored on a single to left by Clark.

Croslin’s stint on the mound ended in the top of the fourth after his streak of eight straight outs was snapped when he walked Matt O’Neal on a 3-2 pitch. The right-hander finished the game going three plus innings giving up one unearned run on no hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Joyner came in to take over the pitching duties and retired the next three batters on a fly ball to left, a ground out off the first base bag to the second baseman and a called third strike.

Orient upped its lead to 7-0 in the fourth when Hill opened the inning with a bunt single. The first baseman then stole second and stole third on a swinging strikeout and scored when the catcher tried to throw him out at third and the throw was mishandled on the same play.

Orient scored three runs in the fifth starting with three straight hits by Preston King, Joyner and Clark to load the bases with no outs. Hill doubled into the gap in right center to drive in two runs and Hogg followed with a single to drive in the third run to up the lead to 10-1.

Joyner pitched into the sixth inning giving up one hit and two walks. Clark finished the game coming in with runners at first and second and two outs and struck out the last batter to seal the win. Clark also had a great day at the plate going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

“It’s always good to get an at-ball and put the ball in play and put a run on the board,” Clark said. “I’m always ready to pitch even if it’s just for only few pitches to get the job done. I threw some fastballs, a changeup, a slider and a knuckleball on my third pitch.”

