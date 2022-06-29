American Legion Baseball | Steeleville rally falls short against Jackson

STEELEVILLE — Steeleville Post 480 fell behind 5-0 in the first inning and closed within two runs, but couldn’t get any closer in a 5-3 loss to Jackson Post 158 from Missouri in a cross-state American Legion game at the Harold “Hattie” Harmsen Field of Dreams on Wednesday.

“The boys never gave up,” said Steeleville coach Stan Newby. “We had some pretty good approaches at the plate and they hit the ball well. I couldn’t have been prouder of them in the last inning, but we unfortunately lined into a double play. If it gets through it’s a whole different scenario.”

Jackson upped its record to 23-5 with Cecil Abernathy going the distance giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk. The right-hander finished with nine strikeouts.

“Defense had a lot to do about the win today,” Abernathy said. “They started hitting the ball hard and the defense made the plays for me. The key for me was in the fourth inning with two on and no outs and I got a clutch strikeout and right after, the defense made a good play on a ground ball to second."

Steeleville lost its second in a row to drop to 3-6. Jacoby Gross was making his first start of the season and gave up five runs – only one earned – on four hits, two walks and an error in the first inning.

The right-hander recovered to shutout Post 158 over the next four innings pitching around two hits in the second and third innings, a one-out double in the fourth and a leadoff single in the fifth.

Jackson started the top of the first with a one-out base hit up the middle by Brendan Gallaher. Following a two-out walk, Lane Vangennip hit a high pop fly that fell in between the right fielder running in and the second baseman coming out for a hit to drive in the first run.

Following an error that allowed a run to score, Andrew Hahs lined a 0-1 pitch past the shortstop to drive in the third run. Gross walked the next batter to load the bases for Carson Birk, who hit a slow bouncer up the middle that drove in two more to up the lead to 5-0.

“Our deal the whole year has been one bad inning and it seems to find us early,” Newby said. “Today we spotted them five and shut them out the rest of the way. Jacoby battled and made pitches when he needed to and he gave us a chance to win. Kannon Walker came in and threw strikes right out of the gate.”

After Abernathy (5-0) set down Steeleville in order on 11 pitches, Jackson Krannawetter cranked a 2-2 pitch over the fence in right center to cut the lead to 5-1. Abernathy then got the next three outs on two strikeouts and a squibber back to himself.

Post 480 cut the lead to 5-3 in the third. Lane Lazenby got the rally started with a leadoff hit to right field. One out later, Walker drove him home on a line drive past the second baseman. With two outs, Zach Mevert smacked a 0-2 pitch into the gap in right center to drive Walker home.

Abernathy dodged a bullet when he walked Chase Newby to open the fourth and Kaleb Knop followed with a base hit to short right, but he retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a ground ball to second.

Abernathy pitched around a one-out base hit by Gross in the fifth when he was cut down stealing two pitches later and set down the side in order in the sixth.

Walker came in from the outfield and took over the pitching in the sixth inning and held Jackson scoreless with the help of a double play by shortstop Lazenby. He gave his teammates a chance in the bottom of the seventh by pitching around a one-out hit in the top of the inning by striking out the final two batters he faced.

“Their starter settled in after the first inning,” said Jackson coach Mark Lewis. “In the first inning the ball gets caught on the pop instead of it falling in I don’t think we do a whole lot. The ball that drove in two runs was a slow ground ball. In fact, I think the hardest ball hit was the fly ball to end the inning. Cecil was sharp except for two pitches he would have liked to have back. The name of the game is to score more than the other team and today we did.”

Steeleville made it interesting when Matt James, who had come in as a defensive replacement at third in the fifth inning, singled to open the bottom of the seventh and Lazenby joined him on base with a line drive to left center.

With runners at first and second and no outs, Gage Hasemeyer, who entered the game as a defensive replacement at second, lined a 0-1 pitch on the nose that the second baseman snagged about a foot off the dirt and turned into a 4-3 double play.

With a runner at third, Walker gave it the old college try lofting a high fly ball to deep right center, but it wasn’t long enough ending up in the glove of Gallaher near the warning track.

