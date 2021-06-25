American Legion baseball takes to the field after a lost year

The former Warriors are Jacob Sutton from Lewis & Clark College, Dylan Hill from Eureka College, Jordan Wilson from Kishwaukee Community College and Austin Hagel, who played at Southwestern Illinois College last fall.

Zach Mevert led the Steeleville high school team with a .521 batting average, with Kaleb Knop (.367) and Chase Newby (.356) also having a good years at the plate.

“I think we are going to be a pretty well-rounded team,” Sutton said. “Defense we’re going to be pretty good and we’re going to be able to hit, so I think we have a pretty solid lineup. If there is a downside to our team it might be pitching because several of our kids are going to pitch for their travel team, so I’m not going to pitch them in legion. Wilson will probably do a lot pitching for us and Eaton will help us out with Hill, Hagel and Sutton also pitching.”

Carbondale has a new coach in Lance Crombar and he has a 15-man roster of current, former or future Terriers to build his team around.