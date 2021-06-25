American Legion baseball takes to the field after a lost year

Last week American Legion baseball returned to the field for the first time since 2019 with fewer teams and a shorter schedule, but the same enthusiasm summer baseball has provided for kids of all ages since the Legion took to the diamond in 1925.
The 25th district returns with only two senior teams. That is the lowest number since 2006, with the highest being 10 teams in 2006, 2007 and 2017 and the previous low being six in 2013 and 2019.
“With the year we had, we knew we were going to be down on teams,” said 25th District Chairman Butch Ogle. “I hear kids and parents say, ‘hey I went from basketball to football to baseball and we need a break now and I want to go on vacation’, so I just wish for a successful season with the number of teams we have and hopefully next year we can get back to normal and show the boys they have a place to play.”
American Legion baseball at the state level is divided into districts that play in divisions. Southern Illinois teams play in Division 5, which is comprised of the 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th districts.
This summer the 25th is represented by Steeleville Post BBK 480 and Carbondale, which is sponsored by the Jackson County Disable American Veterans.
The 24th District returns Harrisburg Post 167, Carrier Mills Post 364, Fairfield Post 176, Carmi Post 224 and Grayville Post 696. The 23rd District fields three teams in Mount Vernon Post 141, Centralia Post 446 and Trenton Post 778 - The Gator. The 22nd District was as hard hit as the 25th with only Highland - Lee Iten Post 439 AAA and Alton Post 126 answering the bell.
“Not having a season last year really hurt legion baseball because a lot of those kids who played legion went to play on travel ball teams and it’s going to be hard to get those kids back,” said Steeleville coach John Sutton. “I don’t know what’s going to bring it back, but I certainly hope something does. It would be a shame if it didn’t.”
Besides the lack of teams, the other major change this season is the cancellation of the district tournaments, cutting the postseason by a week. Instead the 12 Division 5 teams will start the postseason with the division tournament on July 19 followed with the state tournament starting July 29. The format for the division tournament has yet to be determined.
Steeleville under Sutton is the District 25 two-time defending champions. Post 480 won the Division 5 title in 2019 and advanced to the state tournament for the first time, finishing with a 16-7 record. In 2018 Steeleville finished 14-4.
Sutton fields a solid team with a 14-man roster that includes 10 current or former Steeleville players, in addition to two from Murphysboro and one each from Chester and Okawville.
“We have a very good nucleus with four kids coming back from that 2019 state team after a year in college who are still young enough to play,” Sutton said. “We also picked up Lucas Frederking from Okawville and Payton Austin and Dylan Eaton from Murphysboro. I think they are going to be pretty good.”
The former Warriors are Jacob Sutton from Lewis & Clark College, Dylan Hill from Eureka College, Jordan Wilson from Kishwaukee Community College and Austin Hagel, who played at Southwestern Illinois College last fall.
Zach Mevert led the Steeleville high school team with a .521 batting average, with Kaleb Knop (.367) and Chase Newby (.356) also having a good years at the plate.
“I think we are going to be a pretty well-rounded team,” Sutton said. “Defense we’re going to be pretty good and we’re going to be able to hit, so I think we have a pretty solid lineup. If there is a downside to our team it might be pitching because several of our kids are going to pitch for their travel team, so I’m not going to pitch them in legion. Wilson will probably do a lot pitching for us and Eaton will help us out with Hill, Hagel and Sutton also pitching.”
Carbondale has a new coach in Lance Crombar and he has a 15-man roster of current, former or future Terriers to build his team around.
“With COVID there was possibility of playing Legion in the spring, but then the IHSA said we’re playing baseball in the spring, so it was kind of up in the air for a minute until the Legion said they were playing,” Crombar said. “Carbondale high school coach Scott Hankey wasn’t going to be able to coach this team, so there was a possibility of not having a team and I couldn’t let that happen. I’m not a one-man band. I have two friends — Matt Duckworth and Rich Dyer — who have stepped up and are knowledgeable in the game. Our motivation is purely for these boys to play baseball, especially after last summer when we lost the season. Even with a short season we’re just happy to be playing.”
Daniel Richardson led the Terriers in RBIs with Riley and Eli Dyer leading the team in hits. Riley Dyer also led the team with a .372 batting average.
“We’re pretty solid at the plate up and down the lineup,” Crombar said. “The Dyers, Richardson and Corey Crombar are more on the power side while the rest of the guys are looking to set the table and score runs.”
Crombar has an embarrassment of riches on the mound with nine of his 15 players being able to toe the rubber. Crombar and Riley Dyer led the Terriers in ERA at 2.58 and 2.60, respectively.
“Fortunately we’ve got a lot of pitching which is good with the pitch count in place,” Crombar said. “Our defense is also good with a couple of guys who can play any spot. There are a lot of positives about this team.”