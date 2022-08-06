American Legion Baseball | The story of a key season for Murphysboro Post 127

MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro Post 127 began the 2022 American Legion baseball season as an afterthought, but it ended just three outs away from a berth in the state championship led by a man and a team that played with heart and grit to the last out all season long.

“We play solid baseball,” said Murphysboro coach Lamonte Miner. “There are certain things you have to do, pitch, hit and field and that is what I preach. I’m very proud of our boys and how they competed. We played only six games during the season and yet we were three outs away from going to state."

Post 127 has a history of excellence in American Legion summer league having won the state title twice in 1959 and again in 2005 with a 45-8 record that year. From 2003 to 2015, Murphysboro won nine 25th District titles and finished second twice to advance to the 5th Division tournament 11 times over the 13-year span.

However, for the last six years, Post 127 has been floundering not fielding a team last summer after the American Legion season was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the previous five seasons, starting with Murphysboro also not fielding a team in 2016 because of lack of players, Post 127 posted a combined 12-23 record finishing eighth, seventh and third at the district tournament, missing advancing to the division tournament from 2017 to 2019.

This year, the American Legion season started with just two teams committed to play in the 25th District in Steeleville Post 480 and the Orient Express Post 1961 out of West Frankfort and a total of just nine teams in the 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th districts combined, which comprise the 5th Division.

That is where Miner rode in on his white horse and revived the once proud organization to get ready to play just two days before the season began against 24th district powerhouse Harrisburg Post 167 bringing the sounds of baseball back to Chep Kessel Field inside Riverside Park on the southwest side of Murphysboro.

“The high school baseball season was still going on and by the time the regionals got started I got the ball rolling after finding out they weren’t going to have a legion team and I was tired of that,” Miner said. “I love American Legion ball and always have."

The boys from the Apple City immediately made their presence known, giving Harrisburg a rude awakening leading 3-2 in the seventh inning before the game was suspended without a final result at that time. Harrisburg went on to win 12 of its first 14 games.

The next day, Post 127 was back at it losing to Orient 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader, but coming back to win the second, 13-3.

Being a last-second entry, Post 127 had to scramble to find games and didn’t play again for two weeks before finding an opening on Orient’s schedule and fell to the Express again 12-0 in five innings, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Miner and his players.

“Everybody already had a full schedule, so it was hard to get games at the last minute,” Miner said. “In a few weeks I’m going to start scheduling games for next summer. I plan to have at least 20 games next year.”

Two days later, that taste was gone as Post 127 traveled and officially beat Harrisburg 8-5 in nine innings to get back on the winning track.

With three games against Steeleville canceled for various reasons, including for lack of players, after 26 days Post 127 took the field at Chep Kessel Field and beat Steeleville 5-4 in nine innings to finish the regular season with a 4-2 record.

“Heading into the playoffs I knew if I had certain players there, we would be hard to hit,” Miner said. “I’ve got some people that play multiple positions which allowed me to move things around when I had to change pitching which was necessary because I didn’t have 15 arms on the team like Harrisburg and Aviston had, but I knew we had a shot only if we played good clean baseball and we did. My boys showed me how tough they were.”

The playoffs began at Steeleville two days later and Post 127 showed its last win was no fluke, beating Post 480 again, 9-4, to open the 25th District tournament.

The winning streak continued with a 12-11 win over Orient to drop the Express, which led the 25th district during the regular season with a 17-4 record, into the loser’s bracket against Steeleville, who then eliminated Orient 4-2 to set up a rematch against Murphysboro for the district championship.

Pre-planned vacations left Steeleville without enough players to play in the division tournament, forcing them to announce they would have to cancel before the championship games were played and giving Post 127 the berth.

However, the games were played and with division pitching considerations firmly in the mind of Miner, Murphysboro gave it the old college try in the first game before losing 4-2. The second championship game went by the wayside with Murphysboro losing 10-0, giving Steeleville the district title with nowhere to go.

“The only reason they didn’t get my ace was because I had it set up for that because I already knew I was going to division and I didn’t want to waste that pitching,” Miner said. “My boys wanted a trophy and I wanted a trophy, but I didn’t want those boys to be disheartened by going up to division and getting thumped. I didn’t want to go to division and make a bad show because I didn’t have enough pitching.”

The 5th Division tournament was hosted by Harrisburg, but Post 127 showed it still had Harrisburg’s number, beating Post 167 4-2 in the nightcap of the first day to advance in the winners’ bracket against Aviston, who beat Alton 6-0 in the opening game.

“They got my ace, Ethan Ames, and he’s going to pitch at Lewis & Clark in the fall,” Miner said. “He beat their ace.”

The stunned Harrisburg team was eliminated the following day by Alton 4-1 in the first semifinal game. Murphysboro then went up against Aviston, who had only lost one game all season and that was to a traveling team called the King City Royals out of a small town near Mount Vernon, which had four of Murphysboro’s players on it.

“Four of the first five in my batting order were on that team (Ames, Donte Miner, Aaron Sanders and Hayden Rawls) - they knew who they were looking at, and with that being their only loss they weren’t going to forget that,” Miner said.

The Aviston Express Post 1239 jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and held on to win 4-1 to drop Murphysboro into the second elimination game against Alton less than two hours later.

“My boys were down after the first inning, but they didn’t quit,” Miner said. “It was super hot out there and I think we just ran out of gas. I just didn’t have enough numbers to sub in.”

With their backs against the wall, the never-say-die Post 127 behind the pitching of Dylan Eaton and Mathew Kennedy and an Alton wild pitch took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning.

Murphysboro’s season ended just three outs away from the state tournament when an exhausted pitching staff allowed Alton to score five runs on five hits and three walks. Post 127 went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to lose, 5-1.

“To be honest, my boys were out of gas,” Miner said. “We threw six innings of scoreless baseball against Aviston and shut Alton out over the first five innings when I had to take my starter out because of pitch count. Eaton pitched a whale of a game and did all he can do.”

Aviston beat Alton 9-2 in the championship game and went on to win the state title for the first time in its history the following week sweeping the competition improving to 27-1 on the season. Aviston plays at the Great Lakes Midwest Regional in Midland, Michigan, this week.

“I found out that the closest team to them at the state finals also lost 4-1,” Miner said.

Miner is a 1991 graduate of Murphysboro High School and played American Legion ball for Post 127 during the 1989 and 1990 season. He also played football at SIU.