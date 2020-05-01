Baseball | Frontier League to return with radically new look

If and when the Frontier League opens for business in 2020, it will do so with a radically new look.
Its October merger with the Can-Am League turned a nine-team league into a 14-team amalgamation, split into two divisions and stretching from Little Egypt to Quebec. The Frontier footprint now extends all the way from the metro-east to the east coast.
“It’s going to create some excitement,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said. “Fans are going to be interested in seeing new teams and players. I think you’re going to see a better brand of baseball, too, because of the new rules regarding ages.”
Teams are now allowed to carry four players age 29 or over, which has enabled Southern Illinois to dip into its past to fortify this year’s team. The return of past standbys like Nolan Earley and Craig Massey leaves Pinto believing this could be one of the best teams in the Miners’ 14-year existence.
But everything is on hold until at least June while the league waits to see what happens with COVID-19. It has to get the go-ahead from several states and Canada before it can proceed with plans for a season. There’s no guarantee it will happen.
“We just want to follow what the guidelines are,” said league commissioner Bill Lee Friday. “If we open, we want to do it in the right way that protects everyone. Not just our fans, but our players, employees, media and sponsors.
“We get together each week and stay connected with our states and countries. We have to make the most informed decision.”
The Miners were placed in a division with six other league holdovers — Gateway, Joliet, Evansville, Schaumburg, Windy City and Florence. Lake Erie and Washington join the Can-Am crowd — New York, New Jersey, Sussex County (N.J.), Quebec and Trois Rivieres in the other division.
A capsule look at the Can-Am teams joining the Frontier appears below:
New Jersey
The Jackals were scheduled to visit the Miners on Opening Night, May 15, but those plans were officially scuttled last month when the league postponed its games until at least June 1.
New Jersey’s most recognizable name is 32-year old Mat Latos, who won 71 games in a big league career that saw him model a half-dozen MLB uniforms. Latos pitched for the Jackals in 2018 and spent last year in the Atlantic League, bagging 25 saves for Southern Maryland.
New Jersey won the final Can-Am title last September, overcoming a mediocre regular season in which it went 48-46. The Jackals won a fifth and deciding game in Trois Rivieres 4-3, then dumped Sussex County in four games.
New Jersey plays its home games at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, which is fittingly located on 8 Yogi Berra Dr.
New York
Known as the Rockland Boulders before an offseason name change, they kept the nickname but opted for the state affiliation.
By any name, this has been a successful franchise. Although they were only 43-50 last year, the Boulders made their sixth straight playoff appearance and earned plaudits for their job hosting the only Frontier/Can-Am All-Star Game.
Manager Kevin Baez played 63 games for the New York Mets over parts of three seasons in the early 1990s. As of Friday, they planned to return just four players from last year’s squad.
Quebec
The Capitales struggled to the Can-Am’s worst record last year at 36-59, but have traditionally been a solid franchise. They were second in the league in attendance, pulling in more than 2,300 fans to 82-year old Stade Canac.
Quebec will have the league’s oldest player in 37-year old righthanded pitcher Karl Gelinas, who will serve as a player-coach. The Capitales also added closer Samuel Adames, who bagged 17 saves last year for the Yomiuri Giants, Japan’s most popular professional baseball franchise.
Quebec has a rich baseball history, although it’s known more as a hockey hotbed. Most of the nucleus of the talented Montreal Expos teams of the late 1970s and early 1980s played Double-A ball in Quebec.
Sussex County
After rolling through last year with a 61-33 record to win the Can-Am regular season title, the Miners eliminated Rockland in four games before suffering a 3-1 loss to New Jersey in the championship series. That kept them from pulling off back-to-back championships.
Sussex County has been busy in the offseason, drumming up three trades, including a four-player transaction with Florence. The Miners acquired leadoff man Isaac Benard, the son of former MLB outfielder Marvin Benard, and lefty sinkerballer Mike Castellani, who’s been tough on Southern Illinois in the past.
Sussex County’s managed by Bobby Jones, who won 14 MLB games in a career that spanned parts of eight seasons and saw him pitch for Colorado, the Mets, San Diego and Boston.
Trois Rivieres
The Aigles went 58-37 last year, but were eliminated from the Can-Am playoffs by New Jersey in a fifth game at Stade Quillarama, an 82-year old building which looks eerily like its cousin 71 miles northeast in Quebec.
Trois Rivieres is 76 miles north of Montreal and also has a storied baseball past. In its seven years as a Double-A affiliate of the Reds, it sent 15 players to the majors, including Ken Griffey, Sr. and Joaquin Andujar.
The Aigles and Capitales compete every year for the Metropolitan Rustproof Cup.
