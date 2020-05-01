Baseball | Frontier League to return with radically new look

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If and when the Frontier League opens for business in 2020, it will do so with a radically new look.

Its October merger with the Can-Am League turned a nine-team league into a 14-team amalgamation, split into two divisions and stretching from Little Egypt to Quebec. The Frontier footprint now extends all the way from the metro-east to the east coast.

“It’s going to create some excitement,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said. “Fans are going to be interested in seeing new teams and players. I think you’re going to see a better brand of baseball, too, because of the new rules regarding ages.”

Teams are now allowed to carry four players age 29 or over, which has enabled Southern Illinois to dip into its past to fortify this year’s team. The return of past standbys like Nolan Earley and Craig Massey leaves Pinto believing this could be one of the best teams in the Miners’ 14-year existence.

But everything is on hold until at least June while the league waits to see what happens with COVID-19. It has to get the go-ahead from several states and Canada before it can proceed with plans for a season. There’s no guarantee it will happen.