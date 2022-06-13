Baseball | Harrisburg's Morse brothers find comfort in bond during summer season

On a Wednesday night at Brooks Stadium in Paducah with the bases loaded and the Paducah Chiefs trailing the Madisonville Miners 1-0 in the eighth inning, Colby Morse dug into the box. In the on-deck circle was not just a familiar face, but a similar face – Colby’s twin brother Krayton.

It isn’t the first time Krayton has been on deck while his twin was up in a big spot, but it was the first time it’s happened since the two graduated from Harrisburg High School last year and while Krayton wouldn’t mind being the one to get the big hits, he can’t help but root for his brother in those spots, too.

“Obviously it’s team first but if he can get it a hit, it gives me the momentum to go up and get a big hit, too,” he said with a laugh.

Krayton didn’t expect to get into Wednesday’s game as he had just caught the day before and had a scheduled day off, so getting to watch his brother’s plate appearance before him did help calm those nerves a little bit.

The two former Bulldogs have been playing together their whole life, so it only makes sense that they’d both end up at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson and that they’d end up playing summer ball together in Paducah for the Chiefs.

“We’ve done it forever, so being able to continue that in college and summer ball has been a big blessing to us, I would say,” Krayton said. “I mean, we do everything together. It’s nice to be in the same town, same place every time.”

Having a familiar (and familial) face has been huge for the twins as they’ve navigated the big move from high school to college – both athletically and academically.

“It’s awesome because in college you can go in and not know anybody. Well, me and Krayton go together – he’s right there,” Colby said. “We’ve already got that relationship built in where we know each other. Especially not having to room with someone you don't know. It’s someone you’ve known your whole life.”

In Paducah, the brothers live with a host family who, coincidentally, also had a pair of twin sons. But the proximity to the Morses own parents has made this summer ball experience even better.

“It’s good because on your off days, you can run home real quick. Some days you might have a party or something – family party, birthday, something like that and you can be home for it,” Krayton said. “Family is at a lot of the games since it’s only an hour drive. It makes it pretty nice being back in the area – family is really big coming out.”

The summer, it’s all about getting reps in and getting better for the next college season and, on days when they may be feeling the weight of so many games and the oppressive Ohio Valley humidity, they know they can rely on each other to get better.

“If you’re just not feeling it one day, they’ll be right there like ‘Let’s go do this’ so it forces you to get out there even on those days you don’t feel like it,” Krayton said.

That’s been extra important for Krayton who tore his meniscus during the spring season and has been kept from catching since February. In Paducah, he’s back behind the plate and learning to trust his knee and get those all-important reps in.

Despite being twins, there are some differences between the two Morses that have cropped up since arriving in Paducah, like their takes on wooden bats, for example – Krayton is adjusting to the weight distribution and lamenting the lack of flairs dropping while Colby would be fine with staying with wood forever. However, like all baseball fans, they agree the crack of the bat is irreplaceable.

With classes done for the year and in a new town – albeit one closer to home than their college town – it’s all about baseball for the Morses and that’s what the summer league is all about. So getting to step into the box in a big moment like Wednesday’s is the perfect experience for the pair of freshmen.

And what did the two Harrisburg boys do in that spotlight? Well, it wasn’t glamorous, but a pair of bases loaded walks brought home the Chiefs only two runs in a winning effort and Krayton caught the final strike to put the bow on the game.

