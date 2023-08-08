MARION – In Hollywood, the script would have demanded a storybook ending to a Thrillbillies season that somehow reached unexpected heights after the death of a team leader.

In real life, the team’s quest for a Prospect League championship in their first year of existence ended three games earlier than it planned to.

But manager Ralph Santana praised his team’s effort and grit minutes after a 13-6 loss to Quincy Tuesday night in the Western Conference finals, one game shy of an appearance in the league championship series.

“This team was a gritty team,” he said. “It was a tough team. That’s all I can ever ask and that’s all I ever want here. That’s who we are and that’s who we’re always going to be. We’re going to be community-based.”

That sense of community was never more apparent, or needed, than in the two-plus weeks after the death of catcher Ashton Smith on July 24. Playing in and for his memory, the Thrillbillies somehow found a way to be at their best in a time when many would be understandably too grief-stricken to play.

They won 10 of their last 13 games, scoring in double figures eight times. That included Sunday night’s 10-5 win at division champ Cape that got them to the brink of a championship series. And it appeared for a couple of innings that the momentum would continue.

While starter Scott Wood (3-3) worked two quick 1-2-3 innings, the Thrillbillies established a 2-0 lead against Noah Harbin (5-0). Jackson Cooke drilled a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the first for his 37th RBI in 30 games and Jackson McCoy ripped a solo shot that not only cleared the fence in left but a back fence behind it.

But the Gems had their own ideas of justice, none of them involving a team playing for a fallen teammate. They instead took the lead for good with three runs in the third, two coming on the first homer in 110 plate appearances for catcher Otto Jones.

Quincy added two more runs in the fifth and then put up three two-out runs in the sixth for an 8-2 lead before the Thrillbillies mounted a response. It started with a two-out RBI single by Josh Griffin in the sixth, followed by Jake Munroe’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh that cut the deficit to 8-5.

With a good crowd firmly invested in the game, McCoy thought he took ball four on a 3-1 pitch to bring the tying run to the plate. He got halfway to first by the time he realized the pitch was strike two. McCoy and the crowd were barking after he fanned to end the inning.

Santana wasn’t much longer for the game, getting tossed for arguing balls and strikes with Chris Diechman after Jake Zebig walked on a close 3-2 pitch in the eighth. Santana at least got to miss the five-run Gems’ outburst that ended the game’s competitive phase.

Quincy bopped 19 hits off five pitchers, with Zebig, Kyle Hvidsten, Joe Siervo and Harry Oden each collecting three. Oden reached base in all five plate appearances from the No. 9 spot, scoring four runs.

“Tip your hats off to Quincy,” Santana said. “They came out there and they hit well and pitched well. They just played every aspect of the game well. We had some (tough) innings in the middle and just fell short.”

The result aside, Santana said the Thrillbillies’ first season was a success. Not only did they win the second half title in their division and advance in the playoffs, they also finished second in the league in attendance, averaging 2,426 in 26 home dates. Only Clinton, an Iowa town that’s had a team in some form for around a century, boasted a higher per-game average.

An original Miner who saw Mike Pinto build that franchise into a consistent Frontier League title threat for 14 years, Santana appears to have intentions of doing the same thing with the Thrillbillies.

“It’s a great fan base and it’s a great park,” Santana said. “I love the people here and I’ve watched these kids grow up. I wish we could have finished with a championship but it’s hard to do that.

“I’m not going anywhere. Some of these teams have been around 10 or 12 years and have their base already. We’re just getting started.”