After loss, just a 'good' weekend for SIU

CARBONDALE – SIU coach Lance Rhodes didn’t take long to assess the meaning of Sunday’s game to his team’s first Missouri Valley Conference series.

“It was a good weekend, but it could have been a great weekend,” he said.

That’s because the Salukis didn’t play well in any aspect of the game, ceding an early lead to Bradley and never catching up with the Braves in a 9-5 loss at Itchy Jones Stadium.

SIU’s conference-leading offense was stifled the first five innings by Matt Hamilton (1-1), who pitched just three innings all year prior to checking the Salukis on three hits and just 55 pitches. Hamilton struck out only one, but induced a spate of routine popups and groundouts.

“There were a lot of non-competitive at-bats,” Rhodes said.

The Salukis (20-8, 2-1) got a good start from Ben Chapman (0-2), who went five innings and allowed two runs off five hits, fanning four. His only mistakes left the ballpark. Connor Manthey ambushed a first-pitch fastball in the second and Carson Husmann jumped on a white-on-white fastball in the fourth for solo homers.

But SIU’s bullpen failed to back up Chapman’s good work. Matthew Steidl, who saved Mike Hansell’s 2-0 win Friday night with 2 2/3 scoreless innings, coughed up a run in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

What irritated Rhodes about the seventh was the role the Salukis played in boosting Bradley (8-14, 1-2). The rally started with hit batters on the first two pitches. Then Ryan Vogel bunted for a single with two strikes, followed by Connor O’Brien’s chopper to third that Cody Cleveland booted, preventing him from a likely force play at the plate that would have kept it 3-2.

Instead, Peter Hansen singled for two runs and Manthey added an RBI single later in the inning for a 7-2 lead. Only one run was unearned, but SIU mistakes essentially gifted the Braves three of their four runs.

“We put the first two guys on, they put a bunt down and we don’t get an out, and we didn’t get an out at the plate,” Rhodes said. “Through all that that we gave them, if we don’t give them those, they maybe get one.”

The Salukis gave themselves two other chances. They tallied three times in their half of the seventh on a Ryan Rodriguez single and a two-run single by Kaeber Rog. And after Bradley touched Tanner Lewis for two more in the eighth, SIU filled the bases with two outs in its half of the eighth for J.T. Weber.

But Weber, who got SIU on the board with his 13th homer in the sixth, bounced into a force play to end the inning. Eli Campbell retired the Salukis in the ninth for a three-inning, 81-pitch save, preventing them from scoring a weekend sweep.

“I liked how our guys competed for all 27 outs,” Rhodes said, “but we didn’t play well enough in any of the three phases of the game to win today.”

DAWG BITES

Also wasted in the loss was Rog’s seventh homer of the year, part of his 2 for 5 day that upped his averaged to .403 at the regular season’s halfway point. … Rhodes said one of the weekend’s highlights was the starting pitching. Hansell, Noah Farmer and Chapman combined to allow five runs in 16 2/3 innings, giving SIU length from the starters it hasn’t always enjoyed. … The Salukis start a five-game road trip on Tuesday at Murray State, weather permitting. They visit Evansville next weekend for a Valley series and don’t return home until April 14, when Siena is in town.

