Confident Harness, Saluki dispatch Drake

CARBONDALE – It is safe to say that even though SIU pitcher Sarah Harness hasn’t completed a full season due to COVID-19, she is far from callow when she steps into the circle.

Sunday was another example of why Harness might be the top pitcher in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Fanning eight en route to a complete-game four-hitter, Harness improved to 10-1 as the Salukis improved to 20-3 with a routine 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference win over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium.

Bouncing back from an unexpected 7-6 loss in the second game of Saturday’s twinbill, SIU took the series with a good all-around performance. A five-run third inning decided the outcome and Elizabeth Warwick lofted a two-run triple off the center field wall an inning later.

But the foundation of this game, as many of them are for this group of Salukis, was pitching and defense. What Harness’ eight strikeouts didn’t take care of, errorless glovework behind her did. And when she issued one of her two walks to the game’s second batter, Katelyn Massa quickly erased it by gunning down Libby Ryan by a couple of yards as she tried to steal second.

“We had a good game plan after seeing them twice yesterday,” Harness said. “I felt a lot more confident today.”