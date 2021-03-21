Confident Harness, Saluki dispatch Drake

CARBONDALE – It is safe to say that even though SIU pitcher Sarah Harness hasn’t completed a full season due to COVID-19, she is far from callow when she steps into the circle.
Sunday was another example of why Harness might be the top pitcher in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Fanning eight en route to a complete-game four-hitter, Harness improved to 10-1 as the Salukis improved to 20-3 with a routine 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference win over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium.
Bouncing back from an unexpected 7-6 loss in the second game of Saturday’s twinbill, SIU took the series with a good all-around performance. A five-run third inning decided the outcome and Elizabeth Warwick lofted a two-run triple off the center field wall an inning later.
But the foundation of this game, as many of them are for this group of Salukis, was pitching and defense. What Harness’ eight strikeouts didn’t take care of, errorless glovework behind her did. And when she issued one of her two walks to the game’s second batter, Katelyn Massa quickly erased it by gunning down Libby Ryan by a couple of yards as she tried to steal second.
“We had a good game plan after seeing them twice yesterday,” Harness said. “I felt a lot more confident today.”
Imagining Harness as anything but confident is a stretch. After all, she’s pitched to a 1.39 earned run average in 80 1/3 innings and allowed only 60 hits. Her strikeout-walk ratio is almost 7-1 (82-12) and over her first year-plus at SIU, she’s 19-5 with an ERA around 1.70 and more strikeouts (158) than innings (151 2/3).
If that doesn’t say enough for Harness’ abilities, try this endorsement from an opposing coach. Drake’s Rich Calvert, whose team has been a perennial power recently thanks to power righty Nicole Newman, who graduated in 2019, told a TV crew in town for the weekend that Harness’ impact on the Salukis could be compared to Newman’s on the Bulldogs.
“It’s something that she’s not really done with her freshman year, but she’s that consistent,” said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock. “You can really say that about all our pitchers.”
But as much as Madi Eberle (6-2, 2.73) and Carlee Jo Clark (4-0, 1.88) have contributed in 41 innings each, Harness is still the horse the Salukis will ride for most of the big games. And with a three-pitch arsenal that includes an improved changeup that’s iced more than its share of hitters, she gives them a real chance against anyone.
The SIU offense doesn’t hurt, either. They took advantage of multiple instances of largesse from Drake (5-15, 1-2) during a five-run third inning that included RBI singles from Jenny Jansen and Elisabeth Huckleberry.
Bulldogs pitcher Emma Richards (1-5) gave out two of her five walks during the rally, but the game-shaper was a half-swing roller off Sidney Sikes’ bat that traveled about 20 feet. Reliever Nicole Timmons rushed a throw to first that clanked off Addie Lightner’s glove for a three-base throwing error that allowed three runs.
Two underrated aspects of that play: Sikes making any sort of contact to test a below-average defense, and Huckleberry running hard the entire sequence. That enabled assistant coach Jen Sewell to send her around third.
“Their numbers are down this year,” Blaylock said of Drake’s defense. “We talked about putting the ball in play and testing them as much as we could.”
DAWG BITES
Warwick, who’s raised her average to .255 during a streak of 14 straight games where she’s reached base at least once, knocked in seven runs in the series and has become the No. 5 hitter behind Massa with shortstop Ashley Wood (ACL tear) done for the year. … Drake’s lone run came courtesy of an Emily Vindman homer in the sixth, her second off Harness in as many days. … SIU drew five more walks, giving it 21 for the series and upping its Division I-high total to 123 in 23 games. … The Salukis stay at home Wednesday to host Missouri State (11-9, 2-1) in a doubleheader at noon.