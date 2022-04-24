Jansen's slam lifts SIU past Indiana State

CARBONDALE – Jenny Jansen thought she popped up.

She was happy to be wrong.

The ball that Jansen thought was a harmless out to end the bottom of the second instead got a boost from the wind and blew just over the left field wall for a grand slam that lifted SIU’s softball team to a 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference win Sunday over Indiana State at Charlotte West Stadium.

When the ball eluded the glove of Danielle Henning, Jansen threw her arms in the air between first and second base.

“When I hit the ball, I skied it,” Jansen said. “The wind helped me out and blew it over the fence. So it worked out in my favor. I was pumped to see it go over the fence.”

So was interim coach Jen Sewell, whose team got a series win they needed badly.

“Jenny Jansen is a leader,” Sewell said. “Everything she does is about SIU. So of course she’s the one that gets the chance to do that with the bat.”

It capped a five-run outburst that saw the ball not leave the infield until Jansen hit. Two walks, a throwing error and Emma Austin’s fielder’s choice bouncer to short plated the first run. Aubree DePron slapped a two-out single to left to fill the bases for Jansen.

A Player of the Year candidate in the MVC, Jansen has knocked in 39 runs to lead the team and also extended her streak of reaching base to 30 games, the longest for the program since at least 2003. Not even a recent hand injury, suffered when hit by a pitch, has curtailed her effectiveness at the plate.

“I’m just trying to make contact and not hurt it worse,” she said.

Jansen’s other RBI came in the first on a fielder’s choice bouncer to second that scored Austin – from second. The Massac County product never hesitated as she rounded third and beat the relay throw from first pretty easily in another demonstration of her game-changing speed.

Austin went 2 for 4 with two runs and also swiped her sixth base, finishing the series 6 of 11 and perhaps staking a claim on more consistent playing time in the outfield.

Sarah Harness (15-9) worked 6 1/3 effective innings of relief to earn the win. Harness scattered five hits and allowed a run, walking none and fanning three. She fetched 13 outs via grounders and was only touched in the fifth when Bella Peterson laced a two-out RBI double to right-center.

Amanda Guercio lined a two-run homer just inside the left field foul pole off Madi Eberle for a 2-0 Sycamore lead three batters into the game. Sewell made the move to Harness after DePron ran to the warning track in deep left-center to snap Isabella Henning’s well-hit drive.

“I thought Madi would go a little farther, but Sarah is an incredible closer,” Sewell said. “Sarah has pitched a lot of innings, but when you get a chance to close, you have to stick her out there.”

DAWG BITES

The game was moved up to an 11 a.m. start time because of a forecast that predicted possible rain by 1 p.m., but the showers stayed away and the game was finished in a snappy 1:54. … Indiana State’s Lexie Siwek was on deck in the first when Annie Tokarek was late on a Harness riser and lined it right into Siwek’s right thigh, generating a gasp from some in attendance. But Siwek shrugged it off and stayed in the game. … SIU stays home Wednesday for a noon game against Valley rival Missouri State. The travel partners split a March 16 doubleheader in Springfield, with the Salukis and Harness winning 6-2 in a 15-inning opener that lasted nearly 4 ½ hours

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.