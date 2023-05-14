The only thing hotter than the weather at Itchy Jones Stadium Sunday was Jake Combs’ smoking right arm.

Throwing fastballs in perfect spots and mixing in a breaking ball to keep Missouri State’s potent lineup off-balance, the SIU righthander gave up just two hits and a run in a seven-inning gem that allowed the Salukis to nip the Bears 3-2 and avoid a Missouri Valley Conference sweep.

In winning his second straight Sunday start, Combs (3-2) walked none and fanned five, throwing 56 of his 85 pitches for strikes. Combs fetched 13 airouts, taking advantage of a rare day that favored pitchers over hitters in SIU’s yard.

Unless, of course, one considers that the heat index soared to 97 degrees at one point on the Salukis’ fake turf. But that’s not that big a deal for a guy from humid Houston, right?

“Actually,” Combs said with a grin, “I can tell you it was still hot. That sucked.”

Unlike Combs’ precision pitching, which saw him mow down 14 straight hitters after Cody Kelly singled with one out in the second. The only mistake Combs made came when he left a fastball up for Spencer Nivens to start the seventh. It disappeared behind the center field wall for Nivens’ 13th homer of the year.

But Combs got routine outs on the next three hitters and probably would have started the eighth on most other days. This was the hottest day of the season, so coach Lance Rhodes got him out for Matthew Steidl.

“To be able to do this in this heat when you’re not used to pitching in this is impressive,” Rhodes said. “This heat can wear you down so for him to be able to go into the seventh and finish it was huge.”

Combs left with a 3-1 lead and it was 3-2 minutes later when shortstop Nick Rodriguez’s bid for a game-tying extra-base hit with the bases loaded instead became a sacrifice fly to left as Pier-Olivier Boucher made a leaping catch against the wall.

Rhodes hooked Steidl after Nivens worked a walk to refill the bases and brought on Sam Replogle to face Mason Hull. Replogle threw six straight breaking balls to fill the count, then went with a fastball that Hull slashed foul.

Replogle went back to the breaking ball on the eighth pitch and got Hull to sucker for it low and away for the third out, then zipped through the ninth with two weak grounders and a flyout against the middle of the lineup to wrap up his first save.

“That was electric,” Combs said of Replogle’s outing. “That was beautiful to watch.”

SIU (29-23, 14-10) made the most of its three hits against Jake Eddington (4-1) and two relievers. Mathieu Vallee slapped an RBI single up the middle in the third to score Nate Lyons, who reached on a throwing error by Hull at second, for the first run.

Steven Loden made it 2-0 in the sixth when he hammered his 18th homer of the year, just one off the single-season school record. The eventual winning run came as the result of another Missouri State error when Rodriguez threw wildly to first on Lyons’ grounder up the middle, allowing Cole Christman to score. Christman walked when Eddington was called for a pitch-clock violation on ball four.

It added up to a win that kept the Salukis in third place, one game ahead of Evansville. SIU can clinch no worse than fourth with a victory in next weekend’s series at Murray State. The significance of that is that it would allow the team to avoid the play-in round of the MVC Tournament, reserved for the fifth through eighth place squads.

“You want to stay out of that,” Combs said. “The tournament’s going to be brutal.”

Almost as brutal as facing Combs’ fastball in the heat was on Sunday.